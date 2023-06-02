MBIE Announces Three Appointments To The Commerce Commission

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today announced the appointments of Bryan Chapple and Vhari McWha as Commissioners, and Rakihia Tau as an Associate Commissioner of the Commerce Commission.

“Bryan Chapple and Vhari McWha’s new appointments will take effect on Monday 5 June,” said Andrew Hume, General Manager Small Business, Commerce and Consumer Policy, MBIE.

“These Board appointments will make Bryan and Vhari full members of the Commerce Commission Board. Both Bryan and Vhari are currently Associate Commissioners of the Commission.

“The appointments are for a term of five years, ending 2 June 2028.

Bryan Chapple was appointed as an Associate Commissioner in July 2022. He is an experienced economist and senior public sector leader, with a deep understanding of the Aotearoa New Zealand economy and the role of regulation.

Vhari McWha was appointed as an Associate Commissioner in September 2020 and will be succeeding Commissioner Elisabeth Welson. Vhari McWha is an experienced economist and has advised on public policy and regulation, including competition analysis and market design.

“In addition to these two appointments, the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Hon Dr Duncan Webb, has appointed Rakihia Tau as Associate Commissioner, taking effect on 26 June 2023.

“This appointment will be for a term of five years, ending on 23 June 2028.

“Rakihia Tau is appointed in relation to matters arising under the Commerce, Fair Trading, Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance, and Fuel Industry Acts.

Rakihia Tau’s experience includes managing Ngāi Tahu Holdings’ strategic policy, litigation, and external relations, as well as providing business advisory services, and having a range of governance roles.

Elisabeth Welson will continue at the Commerce Commission under a transitional arrangement to complete determinations she has already been involved in.

“Elisabeth Welson has been a member of the Commission for 11 years, and I thank her for her valuable contribution during her time,” said Andrew Hume.

Background

The Governor-General, on the recommendation of the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, appoints Commission members for their knowledge of, and experience in, areas relevant to the Commission's interests.

The Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs appoints Associate Commissioners for their knowledge of, and experience in, areas relevant to the Commission's interests.

Biography for Bryan Chapple

Bryan Chapple is an experienced economist and senior public sector leader, with a deep understanding of the Aotearoa New Zealand economy and the role of regulation. Since his appointment as Associate Commissioner in 2022, Bryan has been involved in the Commission’s work on economic regulation under Part 4 of the Commerce Act, market regulation of dairy, retail payments and fuel, and the market study on residential building supplies. Prior to this, he was Deputy Secretary (Growth and Macroeconomics) at the New Zealand Treasury since 2017. In that role, Bryan led the Treasury’s work on micro- and macro-economic policy, including regulatory strategy. Through his senior leadership roles, Bryan has experience in supporting organisations through change and in promoting high performance.

Biography for Vhari McWha

Vhari McWha was appointed as an Associate Commissioner in September 2020. Vhari is an experienced economist and has advised on public policy and regulation, including competition analysis and market design. She has a background in quantitative analysis, including cost benefit, modelling and forecasting work. Vhari has specific expertise in the energy sector. Prior to joining the Commission, Vhari was a Director at Sapere. Vhari convenes the Commission’s Part 4 Division, Dairy Division and Water Committee, and is a member of the Commerce Act Division.

Biography for Rakihia Tau

Rakihia Tau brings knowledge of industry, commerce and economics, and extensive experience working with Māori rights and commercial interests. His experience with Māori/Crown relationships dates back to Ngāi Tahu’s original Treaty settlement negotiations, and he has an ongoing involvement in various Māori businesses and organisations at both executive and board level. Rakihia’s experience includes managing Ngāi Tahu Holdings’ strategic policy, litigation, and external relations, as well as providing business advisory services, and having a range of governance roles

More information about Commission members is available on the Commerce Commission website.

More information about the Board appointment process is available on MBIE’s website.

