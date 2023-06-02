Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

No Change To Mānuka Honey Definition Following Science Reassessment

Friday, 2 June 2023, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Ministry For Primary Industries

New Zealand's regulatory definition of mānuka honey - first introduced in 2018 - has been validated following a robust scientific reassessment, and will not be changed, says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

All mānuka honey exported from New Zealand must be in line with the definition so that importing countries and consumers can be sure it is genuine.

“While most in the industry are happy with the definition as it stands, some have raised concerns that it does not appropriately account for natural regional variations of honey.

"There was also industry interest in issues related to the chemical and genetic components that formed the definition,” says Mr Arbuckle.

“New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS) entered the scientific review process with an open mind about the possibility of change, and carefully examined the claims in turn.

“We found no good evidence to support a change."

The definition was the first of its kind in the world, developed over three years with input from experts as well as extensive consultation.

The review process began in 2020 and involved a ‘call for data’ and submissions from industry. These submissions were analysed by NZFS experts. NZFS’ findings on the submissions were reviewed by independent panels comprised of 10 experts on mānuka honey, plant science, Māori research, and statistics.

“It was important we got this right,” says Mr Arbuckle. “The definition provides transparency for our trading partners and consumers and supports our reputation as a responsible trading nation.

“To be effective, the definition must be based on the best available scientific evidence that has been confirmed by a thorough peer-review process.

“Following this robust reassessment process, we can reiterate with confidence that mānuka honey exported from New Zealand is authentic.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ministry For Primary Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

GHD: New Zealand Can Lead Global Energy Transition – If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100 per cent renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets... More>>
Rio Tinto: Global Spike In Aluminium Prices Drives NZ Smelter’s Profit

Rio Tinto’s wholly-owned subsidiary PANZ has reported financial results relating to its interest in NZAS, showing an underlying net profit of $122.268M for the 2022 financial year... More>>



Retirement Commission: Financial Sector Urged To Drop Jargon, Make Money More Understandable

A new glossary has been launched aiming to strip away the overly complex language used in financial services to make money terms more accessible to Kiwis... More>>


Statistics: Travel Exports Gain Reduces Trade Deficit In March 2023 Quarter

New Zealand’s trade deficit narrowed to $3.2 billion dollars in the March 2023 quarter, compared with $3.9 billion in the March 2022 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>
Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change... More>>


Frog Recruitment: Employers Pulling Out The Stops To Entice Workers To Stay

Employers and resigning employees are engaging in counteroffer combat more than ever, and bosses offer a range of workplace carrots to tempt them to stay put... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 