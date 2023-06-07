Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Electricity Authority Notes Decision On Code Breaches By Retailer

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 11:30 am
Press Release: Electricity Authority

The Electricity Authority has noted a Rulings Panel decision published today which found electricity retailer Ecotricity breached the Electricity Industry Participation Code 2010 (the Code) relating to its failure to provide electricity consumption data.

The Rulings Panel, an independent body that assists in enforcing the Code by dealing with complaints about breaches of the Code, ordered Ecotricity to pay a fine of $57,000 after it admitted breaching the Code between 4 August 2020 and 7 June 2021.

The decision comes after the Authority lodged a formal complaint with the Rulings Panel in December last year which alleged breaches of the Code by Ecotricity.

The Rulings Panel decision found the consumer’s agent The Utility Company Limited had lawfully requested that Ecotricity provide electricity consumption data for five of Ecotricity’s commercial and industrial customers in accordance with clauses 11.32A, 11.32B, 11.32E, 11.32EA and 11.32EB of the Code. These clauses regulate the provision of consumption information when the request is made by the consumer’s agent.

Ecotricity initially denied the alleged breaches but later acknowledged it had breached the Code.

"The free and prompt flow of customer consumption data from an incumbent retailer to a competitor retailer that is seeking to win the customer with an attractive retail offer is fundamental to supporting competition in the retail electricity market," says Electricity Authority Compliance Manager Peter Kerr.

"It is not in the long-term interests of consumers for retailers to deliberately breach their Code obligations which is why this matter was referred to the Rulings Panel."

The Rulings Panel also ordered Ecotricity to pay the Authority’s costs in the amount of $3,820.

Notes for Editors:

Clauses breached by Ecotricity:

11.32A Retailers must give information about consumer electricity consumption when requested by a consumer

11.32B Retailers must provide the information no later than 5 business days following the request

11.32E A consumer may authorise an agent to act on their behalf and a retailer must deal with any request from the agent as if it were a request from the consumer

11.32EA Retailer actions on receipt of requests from agents

11.32EB Circumstances in which a retailer may decline to provide consumption information to a consumer’s agent

Notes:

The Electricity Authority is an independent Crown Entity with the main statutory objective to promote competition in, reliable supply by, and the efficient operation of, the electricity industry for the long-term benefit of consumers. The additional objective of the Authority is to protect the interests of domestic consumers and small business consumers in relation to the supply of electricity to those consumers.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Electricity Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

NZ Compare:
Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


Consumer NZ: Problematic Supermarket Pricing Perseveres

In March, Consumer NZ brought examples of over 300 dodgy supermarket specials to the attention of the supermarket bosses, yet Kiwis continue to share evidence that supermarket pricing practices are far from fair. More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Meta & Privacy: The Economy Of Data Transgressions

Meta, to put it rather inelegantly, has a data non-compliance problem. It began with the original conception of Facebook, a social network conceived by that most anti-social of types, Mark Zuckerberg. Who says these troubled sorts lack a sense of irony? More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>



Statistics: Travel Exports Gain Reduces Trade Deficit In March 2023 Quarter

New Zealand’s trade deficit narrowed to $3.2B in the March 2023 quarter, compared with $3.9B in the March 2022 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 