Sold Out Streetdog Scales Up, Seeks New Generation Of Investors

Hot on the heels of selling out its second release of Streetdog electric motorcycles, Wellington’s FTN Motion is set to capture five per cent of New Zealand’s moped market within a year of its bikes hitting the streets as it launches a wholesale capital raise campaign.

FTN Motion has brought vehicle production back to Wellington, more than 25 years after it left the region in 1997, designing and building the Streetdog - the first urban electric motorcycle of its kind - in the heart of the capital. Orders for its third production round are now open. They’re partnering with Catalist - a New Zealand stock exchange connecting investors and Kiwi businesses – to raise up to $3 million through wholesale investors to support their next growth phase.

Around 80 per cent of FTN Motion’s customers haven’t ridden a motorcycle before, FTN Motion co-founder Luke Sinclair says, revealing a significant and new market.

“After validating the Streetdog, the time is right to scale as we prepare to enter Australia in 2024 and then Europe. Our engineers have been working hard to develop the ultimate urban riding machine, combining craftsmanship, practicality and innovation to do something completely new in the motorcycle industry.

“The wholesale raise with Catalist will help us scale production and improve efficiency - increasing capacity to make 700 Streetdogs per year for the Australian and NZ markets by the end of 2024. We’re operating at the intersection between two significant growth trends - electrification and micro-mobility. This is a significant opportunity for New Zealanders to back us and join us as the industry transforms,” he says.

Wellington artist Jeremy Bennett is one of the FTN Motion’s early adopters that helped validate the Streetdog. He rides it to his studio every day and says it stopped him in his tracks when he first saw it on display at Wellington Airport.

“The pared-back lines and cafe racer style were incredible - and when I realised, it was born and bred in Wellington, that made the experience even more satisfying. It’s a head-turner in every sense of the word and a pleasure to ride.

“Backing a NZ-based start-up is important to me. If FTN Motion can lead the charge for other engineers and designers attempting something similar, there’s no telling how big the collective impact will be,” he says.

FTN Motion’s Catalist campaign launches today. You can find out more about the wholesale offer here.

About FTN Motion

FTN Motion has taken the ultimate symbol of freedom – the motorbike - and created the Streetdog, an electric motorcycle designed and custom-made in the heart of Wellington, New Zealand.

Created to take the daily commute from the mundane to exhilarating, FTN Motion’s co-founders Kendall Bristow, Luke Sinclair and Saskia Thornton have paired classic craftsmanship with practicality and innovation to create the ultimate urban riding machine. The Streetdog makes the daily commute emission-free and reduces congestion - and is working to deliver that freedom to millions of people worldwide.

The Streetdog has a smart user interface, electronically locking compartments, a touchscreen, and an alarm-activated wheel lock. It also has a range of 80km, 30L of secure storage and can be ridden on a car license. To find out more, visit www.ftnmotion.com

