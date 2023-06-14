Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Hotel’s "Foundation In The Sky" Wins Site Safe Award

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: Site Safe NZ

A 39-story construction project that "stacked" two hotels one above the other with a "foundation in the sky" halfway up has been recognised for the innovative ways it looked after workers on a challenging site.

Australasian construction company ICON won Site Safe’s Safety Innovation Award for its work on Auckland’s Voco-Holiday Inn Express hotel, which opened on Wyndham St last year.

Site Safe Chief Executive Brett Murray says construction of the $178 million hotel was "a tough, uniquely complex piece of work with a huge number of technical, structural challenges including cantilevering part of the upper structure out over Wyndham Street.

"The two hotels are operated by different hotel chains and have different room layouts which meant the building’s internal columns did not line up. Structural transfer beams - the "foundation in the sky" - were needed to match the column spacings at the 21 st level.

"At any one time, there were up to 380 people working on the site, working for up 60 subcontractors. As well as keeping workers safe by changing the way they worked, for example prefabrication and doing as much construction as possible at ground level, ICON also made greater use of analytics and safety systems which it is continuing to use to improve safety and business outcomes for future projects," Murray said.

The innovation award is part of Site Safe’s 2023 Construction Health, Safety and Wellbeing awards and is for the best new ideas to improve health and safety and managing a specific hazard.

Karyn Beattie, ICON’s New Zealand Regional Health Safety Environment and Quality Manager, also picked up Site Safe’s Safety Contribution award for the individual who made an outstanding contribution to health and safety in construction.

Award judges said she is at the forefront of ICON’s focus on valuing their people and providing safe, welcoming working environments. She is the youngest board member of the New Zealand Safety Council and is Chair of the Health and Safety Professionals Group.

Beattie was also heavily involved in the Voco-HIE hotel project. She said it was a "very safe site to work on, in the context of a heavy construction sector environment that is not tightly controlled.

"Only 25 workers on site worked for ICON. The rest were subcontractors, so we needed good communication and collaboration to work around the complexities of what had to be done.

"It was like trying to catch individual snowflakes in a blizzard.

"Detailed planning was incredibly important." ICON spent up to nine months planning their construction methodology to deliver the hotel project.

The second Covid lockdown added to the site’s challenges. At one stage, no more than three people, including the lift operator, were allowed in the site’s one lift.

Murray said Beattie’s influence is apparent in the wider health and safety community. "She’s passionate, gets things done, and has a great knack of being strategic and operational at the same time."

About Site Safe

Site Safe is the New Zealand construction industry’s largest health and safety member organisation with 6500 member businesses. It aims to provide the best leadership, behaviour and systems to support a positive change in the health and safety culture in New Zealand.

Read more https://www.sitesafe.org.nz/

About ICON

ICON is one of Australia and New Zealand’s largest construction providers with over 80 projects ranging in size of up to $400 million and annual revenues in excess of $1.7 billion. https://icon.co/company-profile/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Site Safe NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ASB Bank: Housing Confidence Inches Up, But Kiwis Still On The Fence

In the first meaningful positive shift in house price expectations since mid-2021, ASB data shows more Kiwis agree we’re edging closer to the turning point for the housing market, with the nation split 50/50 on whether it’s a good time to buy. More>>


FMA: Agreement On Continuous Disclosure Breaches

The Financial Markets Authority has reached an agreement with CBLC & four of its former directors in respect to claims of continuous disclosure breaches and misleading conduct. More>>


Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 