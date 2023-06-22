Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Poultry Producers The Latest Sector To Join GIA

Thursday, 22 June 2023, 2:11 pm
Press Release: GIA

The Poultry Industry Association of New Zealand (PIANZ) joined the Government Industry Agreement for Biosecurity Readiness and Response (GIA) in a signing ceremony on 21 June 2023 attended by Biosecurity Minister Hon Damien O’Connor and senior representatives of the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

By signing the GIA Deed, PIANZ joins the 23 other industry sectors that have agreed to work with the Government, and each other, to combat the threat of an incursion of a pest or disease significantly impacting Aotearoa New Zealand’s primary industries.

GIA’s chair, Dave Harrison, says PIANZ’s decision to join the Partnership is welcomed.

“The poultry meat sector is a significant player in New Zealand’s food and fibre sector, and an important contributor to the country’s overall economic well-being. It is great that the PIANZ has recognised the benefits of working with the other GIA partners to improve biosecurity outcomes,” he says.

PIANZ chair, Egbert Segers, says biosecurity is fundamentally important to the poultry meat sector as it secures the industry’s reputation for producing safe, healthy and high-quality products.

“A large-scale biosecurity incursion of a serious bird disease, such as avian influenza or Newcastle disease, could devastate the poultry meat sector,” he says.

“Joining GIA to work with the Government on our industry’s biosecurity risks is a fundamental component of our goal of remaining a trusted, economic, and safe source of food for consumers, while meeting or exceeding the high standards imposed by regulatory bodies. Our major poultry disease-free status is important to our international standing in world poultry.”

PIANZ represents the interests of more than 99 percent of poultry meat producers in New Zealand.

“PIANZ is committed to maintaining and improving biosecurity readiness and response standards by working in partnership with the Government and other primary industries,” Mr Segers says.

Biosecurity New Zealand’s deputy director-general, Stuart Anderson, welcomed PIANZ to the partnership.

“Biosecurity in New Zealand is everybody’s responsibility. We can only deliver a strong, secure, biosecurity system in close partnership with industry and other partners. I’m really pleased that the poultry sector has decided to join with us in the GIA, and I look forward to working closely with the sector to improve our biosecurity readiness,” he says.

