Paradise Without Compare On Market For The First Time In 30 Years

Monday, 26 June 2023, 1:50 pm
Imagine waking to a dawn chorus, soaking up the day exploring hectares of native forest, cooling off in the nearby streams and warming by the campfire, before ending the day with one ear open for distant kiwi calls as you drift off to sleep…

This is how days can be spent at ‘Komokoriki’ – a 116.89 (more or less) hectare block of pure paradise in rural Puhoi.

Described as everything from a ‘nature retreat’ to an ‘ecology farm’ – due to the host of native flora and fauna that thrives there, it’s a place like no other says Kathy Walker, of Barfoot & Thompson’s Coatesville Branch, who alongside Tracy Smytheman, is bringing the property to market for the first time in three decades.

“It’s the sort of place the likes of David Attenborough or Bear Grylls wouldn’t be out of place, and now there is a rare opportunity for someone new to call it their own and steward it into the future.”

“We say this property is ‘without compare’ not only because of its natural beauty and unique ecology, but its scale and proximity to the city.

“When we began to look at comparable properties and sales – put simply there were simply none quite like this one.

“It offers the future owners a rare opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds – whether that is city work and rural play, a completely off grid lifestyle or a retreat style development.”

Walker says that despite being less than an hour’s drive from the central city, and just 15mins from the local motorway on-ramp, being on the block feels a like a “world away”.

“A world of your own is how the current owners have described it, and I agree.

“When you arrive, you’re surrounded by an amphitheatre of nature, from the deep rich native trees including established kauri and pūriri, to taonga species like feisty tūī, swooping kererū and inquisitive Pīwakawaka.

“There have been black robin spotted here in the past, and kiwi are regularly heard over night too.

“There is always some member of the local wildlife ready to greet you, and it’s something the vendors have really cherished over their years here.”

Three freshwater streams also converge on the property, some fed by natural springs.

“These are said to host an abundance of kōura (freshwater cray) and tuna (eel) and even whispers of mythical freshwater trout.”

Amongst its natural wonders, the property also boasts three potential building sites:

  • Fallow Flat takes in spectacular views far and wide;
  • Billy Goats Flat is elevated with privacy with breathtaking views;
  • And Hut Valley, which includes an old scouts cabin with solar power and an inviting campfire ready and waiting to start a new owner on their next adventure.

“There are so many options here for individuals looking for a private escape or a family destination.

“The vendors have been proud caretakers and custodians of this land, but are excited to pass the privilege onto a new owner who can help care for and be a steward of it for generations to come.

“Equally, this is an unmatched chance for organisations who are looking for the perfect place to retreat and immerse their members or clients in nature.”

The property is currently for Tender, closing at 2pm Thursday 20 July, 2023.

