Baldwin Boyle Group Debuts Its ‘Social Capital Matters’ Podcast Series

New podcast series discusses how building strong stakeholder relations in an increasingly polarised world is critical to business success

Baldwin Boyle Group debuts its ‘Social Capital Matters’ podcast series, exploring how successful business leaders are placing the cultural, social, and environmental concerns of stakeholders front and centre

Singapore, 24 July 2023: Business leaders must focus on working with stakeholders to truly understand their needs and build the relationships that will help them navigate a marketplace fraught with reputational crises, declining trust, and increasing scrutiny. This is a common thread of insights revealed by thought leaders in the latest podcast series from Asia-Pacific strategic communications advisory firm, Baldwin Boyle Group.

A brand-new podcast series, Social Capital Matters explores how companies can build trust and retain cultural relevance while balancing the often-competing interests of employees, customers, communities, and investors. Hosted by Kylie Taylor, group managing director of Baldwin Boyle Group, the series features change-agents from around the world, as they share on how business leaders can operate with integrity while tackling everything from social and environmental issues, culture wars, generational power shifts, stakeholder activism to a disengaged workforce.

Commenting on the new initiative, Ms Taylor said, “Increasingly, organisations are held accountable, and we are seeing this more through the power of social media. This signals that the need to engage with people openly and honestly has never been more important.”

“While each episode approaches the modern business world from a unique angle, what we found was that successful businesses are those that are building social capital by communicating authentically and meaningfully with stakeholders at every level, whether it’s rallying behind a corporate purpose that resonates with them, or ensuring feedback channels are in place to bring the stakeholder perspective into the organisation. To credibly build social capital requires acute cultural literacy, a willingness to really listen to your stakeholders and a commitment to being transparent about your achievements and challenges,” said Ms Taylor.

The first season of Social Capital Matters comprises of six episodes:

1. Asia is redefining old concepts of East & West, left & right, with David Black, founder and CEO of Blackbox, Asia's leading decision science solutions & advisory firm.

2. Selective transparency won’t fool the media, with Sharanjit Leyl, seasoned international journalist and presenter.

3. Ignoring sustainability is no longer an option, with Dr Darian McBain, CEO of sustainability advisory firm, Outsourced Chief Sustainability Officer Asia.

4. Employees are calling the shots as workplace power shifts, with Sue Stoneman, founder and chairperson of award-winning employee engagement agency, NKD.

5. Purpose is about solving real problems, with Christian Ihre, co-founder of strategy consultancy Lynxeye.

Cultural literacy is key to success in the age of distrust, with Melissa O’Neill, senior group director, Corporate Affairs, Worley, a leading global provider of professional services in the energy, chemicals, and resources sectors.

Many of the issues discussed on Social Capital Matters bridge cultures and generations. However, younger, more vocal people are increasingly driving change. Millennials and Gen Z have played a major part in reshaping work culture around the world and holding employers to account when their values or actions fall short of expectations, said Sue Stoneman, Chairperson of NKD Group, in episode four. “Older generations would have said, ‘We might not like what the company is doing, but we’ll stick with it.’ The joy is that younger generations now are saying, ‘We don’t like your stance on this issue, so we’re not staying.’ You need to know why you’re in business, and why people should rock up and work for you.”

Generational shifts are also breaking down established social and political paradigms in Asia, said David Black, CEO of Blackbox in episode one. “With younger people now, the distinction between ‘left’ and ‘right’ barely even means anything anymore,” he said. “Their binary measurements are success or failure, whether it’s social or political, they’ll take it in whatever form it’s dished up in.”

To operate effectively, however, decision makers need to ensure they are aware of issues affecting stakeholders across the political and social spectrum. “It’s vital that companies understand an issue from all sides and not neglect the needs of any stakeholder. This calls for collaboration and co-creation that draws on several disciplines – research, brand, risk management, sustainability, PR and corporate communications, employee engagement and media relations – just to name a few,” said Ms Taylor. “Social Capital Matters doesn’t claim to have all the answers to these types of issues, but we hope that by having intelligent conversations with insightful people we can help provide listeners with greater insights.”

Listen to all six episodes on our website www.baldwinboyle.com, or wherever you find your podcasts.

