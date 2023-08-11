Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Red Shoots Secures Partnership With Australian Retail Giant Coles

Friday, 11 August 2023, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Red Shoots

Auckland-based FMCG brand incubator Red Shoots, founded by Rhona Mackenzie and James Sweetbaum, is pleased to announce a $1 Million retail partnership with Australian supermarket, retail and consumer services chain, Coles.

Red Shoot’s Daily Good’s Immunity Shots, which are proudly made in NZ, will be stocked in +700 stores nationwide from mid-September, marking a major milestone for Red Shoots.

Rhona MacKenzie, Co-Founder of Red Shoots (Daily Good), said: 

“We’re thrilled to have secured a retail partnership with Coles, one of Australia’s largest retailers. We’re confident that Coles’ consumers will love our premium Immunity Shots, which meet the growing demand for ‘food as medicine’ that supports immune health. As a purpose-led brand that was created to ‘do good’, this will further enable us to support our partner farm in Fiji, Ranadi Organics, and the vital women focused impact work that they do.”

Ranadi Organics provides USDA-certified Organic Fijian Turmeric and Ginger for Daily Good’s products. In turn, the proceeds from Daily Good help to provide a commercially viable source of income for Ranadi Organics, which allows them to continue to drive scale for their impact work, which supports rural Fijian women within their community.

Formulated with super organic superfoods, Daily Good’s Immunity Shots provide a well-rounded health boost and support immunity naturally. They are gluten-free, dairy-free, and have no added fillers, combining Organic Fijian Ginger, premium NZ Manuka Honey, Lemon Juice, and Organic Apple Cider Vinegar in every bottle. The additional flavours are then bolstered with Organic Fijian Turmeric and Organic Blackcurrant.

Flavours within the range include Daily Good Organic Fiji Turmeric Immunity Shots; Daily Good Organic Blackcurrant Immunity Shots; and Daily Good Organic Fiji Ginger Immunity Shots.

Daily Good is priced from $19.00 and is available in NZ in the Countdown stores in the Health Food aisle or can be purchased online through HealthPost or dailygood.co.nz. In Australia, Daily Good is available from Woolworths and Coles (from mid-September).

Notes to editors 

For further information or to arrange an interview with Co-Founder of Daily Good, Rhona MacKenzie, please contact Ashley Miln at Rochester PR Group: ashley.miln@rochesterprgroup.com or call +64-204-051-3769.

About Daily Good

Launched in 2020, Daily Good is a purpose-led company that was born during the initial Covid-19 lockdown based on the premise that good ingredients make great products and answering the increased focus on wellbeing that Kiwis and those abroad now had with a new ‘way of life’. Daily Good is developed by Red Shoots, a Kiwi company founded by FMCG entrepreneur Rhona Mackenzie and James Sweetbaum whose family has owned and operated Daily Good’s partner farm in Fiji, Ranadi Organics for over 60 years. Ranadi Organics’ female-focused impact work that provides livelihoods, housing, and education for rural Fijian women.

Awards

Since launch Daily Good has won numerous industry awards:

  • NZ Artisan Awards 2022 – 3 Golds
  • Great Taste – Two Awards
  • NZ FMCG Product of the Year - 2022
  • NZ Outstanding NZ Food Producer Awards
  • 2021: Gold, Silver, Bronze
  • 2022: Silver, Silver, Bronze
  • 2023: Gold, Gold, Silver

