Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Axis Communications 2022 Sustainability Report Highlights Advancements Towards A More Ethical Supply Chain

Monday, 21 August 2023, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Axis Communications


 Axis Communications, a global leader in network video solutions, has announced its 2022 Sustainability Report. With more than 4,200 employees in over 50 countries, Axis takes a look at the past year and tracks its progress towards economic, environmental, and social goals.

Supporting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set out in the United Nation Global Compact’s Ten Principles, Axis’ strategies and operations follow the universal principles on human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. The company’s approach is supported by four key cornerstones: respect people, protect our planet, innovate responsibly, and be trustworthy.

Based on these key focus areas, some highlights from the 2022 Sustainability Report include:

  • Respecting people:
    • As part of its ongoing work, Axis has ensured all its first- and second-tier suppliers had signed the Axis Supplier Code of Conduct, obligating them to have a process in place for documenting the supply chain, including information about working conditions (i.e. working hours, employee health and safety, and compulsory/forced labour).
  • Protecting our planet:
    • Striving to use more recycled materials, during 2022 Axis has doubled its total use of renewable carbon-based plastics that replace fossil fuel-based plastics (from 51.5 up to 100 metric tonnes), and increased the portfolio of products containing these materials. In total, 56% of all cameras launched in 2022 contain recycled and/or bio-based and/or carbon-capture-based plastics, with 10 products using more than 20% of renewable carbon-based plastics in their constitution.

o In 2022, Axis also committed to setting science-based emission reduction targets, aligned with the level of decarbonisation required to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. The targets will define the overall goals in emissions reduction across Axis and along the entire value chain.

o 100% of Axis contract manufacturers and logistics centres suppliers have taken action in 2022 to develop fossil energy reducing plans, aimed at meeting Axis goal of 50% of fossil-free energy by 2024 amongst these suppliers. When it comes to the goal of 100% fossil-free energy in manufacturing and logistics centres by 2030, 75% of all suppliers have also already come up with action plans.

  • Innovating responsibly and being trustworthy:
    • In 2022, Axis extended the scope for its ISO/IEC 27001 certification to include the development and operation of its software platform for connected services, helping further protect its internal and commercial information infrastructure and systems. The ISO/IEC 27001 is an internationally recognised standard that outlines and provides guidance on how to protect and manage an organisation’s information through effective risk management.

“While 2022 was a challenging year, I’m pleased to see improvement towards many of the goals presented in this report, such as reducing carbon emissions by 2025. We thank our committed colleagues, partners, and supply chain for helping us pursue our long-term ambitions to make people's businesses, cities, and lives better everywhere” said Wai King Wong, Regional Director, Oceania, Axis Communications.

“As an industry leader, we are in a unique position to be a driving force for wider change. Our pledge in 2022 to science-based targets is a reflection of our commitment to innovation for a smarter, safer world,” said Carl Trotzig, Director Quality & Environment, Axis Communications. “We are taking a renewed look at our business practices as we move towards a circular approach and focus on extending the product lifecycle and contributing to a better society. As we look at 2023 and beyond, we’ll continue to build on our momentum and take ambitious steps towards achieving our sustainability goals”.

The ‘2022 Sustainability Report’ can be downloaded here.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Axis Communications on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Common Grace Aotearoa: Electricity Fees That Target The Poorest

Amid profit announcements from the largest electricity retailers, advocates are calling on the Electricity Authority to ban disconnection fees that hit customers who can least afford to pay. “While Mercury & Genesis announce profits this week, thousands of their customers are struggling so much to pay for power that they’re falling into debt.” said Kate Day. More


Government: Collaboration Between Air NZ & Te Pūkenga

Te Pūkenga/NMIT has signed a memorandum of understanding with AirNZ which will support the training of more aircraft engineers and develop a pathway to work, representing a major step forward for tertiary education in the upper South Island.
More


APEC: Women’s Economic Empowerment

APEC members have agreed to intensify their efforts to remove structural barriers preventing women from diverse backgrounds from fully benefiting from economic growth, to rebalance men’s and women’s contribution to the care economy, and to advance gender equality through budgeting practices. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but things have rapidly deteriorated and we’re now looking at $6.75. That’s a significant drop and means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More


UN News: Unlocking Power Of Traditional Medicine Through Science

The first global Traditional Medicine Summit focused on sharing evidence and best practices in this field has begun in the Indian city of Gandhinagar. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of bringing together ancient wisdom and modern science for the health and well-being of the planet. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 