ExportNZ DHL Export Barometer: Canterbury results are in

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 7:18 pm
Press Release: Canterbury Employers' Chamber Of Commerce

The 2023 ExportNZ DHL Export Barometer, released today, gives a snapshot of the operating environment for exporting businesses and highlights some of the persisting barriers impacting their productivity and growth.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, Leeann Watson says "Canterbury businesses produce 15% of New Zealand’s export receipts, primarily from our strong agriculture and manufacturing industries."

"The survey, completed by Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce network partner, ExportNZ, reflects what we are hearing anecdotally from exporting members and across the wider business community in Canterbury.

"Canterbury as a region has felt the pinch and what this survey shows, is that exporters are also struggling with the rising cost of doing business.

Over 45% of exporters said that the high cost of doing business in New Zealand has restricted their export growth, and they estimate that their costs have increased by around 20%.

"However, in true Canterbury style, around 40% of Canterbury Exporters are still expecting to grow their exports over the next 12 months, with many saying that New Product Development and more efficient processes will be key to this growth.

"This is reflective of the optimism we see from other sectors in Canterbury, despite the challenges they are facing.

"Through our in-house export advisors, The Chamber is set-up well to support export businesses as they start, grow and thrive, and I encourage any export business in Canterbury looking for that support to get in touch."

