Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Getting Ready To Celebrate Inspiring Global Kiwi At The Kea World Class New Zealand Awards 2023

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 8:55 am
Press Release: World Class New Zealand Awards

Excitement is building for the annual Kea World Class New Zealand Awards, with a sparkling audience of international Kiwi, Government leaders and top CEO’s coming together to celebrate the incredible achievements of New Zealand’s global community

Taking place on Thursday, the 7th September at the Auckland Viaduct Events Centre, more than 550 guests will hear the stories of seven incredible award winners who’ve achieved global recognition across their industries.

The Kea World Class community consists of around 550 global Kiwi based both here and offshore who lead and shape their industries, raise New Zealand’s profile on the world stage and most importantly give back to the communities they live and work in.

This year’s winners will join the likes of Actor Miranda Harcourt, Philanthroper Peter Cooper, Rocket Labs’ Peter Beck, Choreographer Parris Goebel, All Birds founder Tim Brown, Chef Peter Gordon, Former Prime Minister Helen Clark, Actor, Cliff Curtis and many more.

The theme for the awards this year is ‘Togetherness’. This theme has been chosen to remind us that during these challenging times, we can unify ideas through inspiration and courage from our global Kiwi community alongside those at home, to harness our collective power for greater impact for Aotearoa.

Kea’s award winners for 2023 have been chosen by an international panel of judges including Former Governor General Sir Jerry Mateparae, Entrepreneurs Sarah Robb O’Hagen and Guy Royal, 2022 Kea Supreme Winner Miranda Harcourt, Kea Global Co-Chair Mitchell Pham and NZTE Board Director Jennifer Kerr.

They’ve selected seven worthy winners from a long list of nominees, with one also accepting the Supreme Award for 2023. A special ‘Friend of New Zealand category will acknowledge those who weren’t born here, but who have contributed to New Zealand’s international success in a significant way.

The winners will be announced on Thursday night, with all of this year’s winners travelling from throughout the world and around New Zealand to attend. All information about the winners is embargoed until September 7th at 10.30pm when the awards have reached their conclusion.

Kea Global CEO Toni Truslove says “The annual Kea World Class New Zealand Awards are an opportunity to learn about and celebrate the achievements of some truly great people, that through their passion and insight have created real change for the benefit of our nation. We can’t wait to reveal this year’s winners and to highlight their achievements.’

(ends)

Pictured: The 2023 Kea World Class New Zealand Supreme winner Miranda Harcourt receiving her award from Vice-Chancellor Professor Dawn Freshwater, Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland at last year’s awards ceremony

About The Kea World Class New Zealand Awards

Kea’s World Class New Zealanders are Kiwi across a variety of locations and sectors who lead and shape industries around the globe, helping build New Zealand’s reputation on the world stage. They are passionate advocates for Aotearoa and regularly give back to their communities. Our World Class New Zealand Awards honour those in this community who have best met the theme of the award - in 2022 this theme was connection.

Information about the Kea World Class network including previous winners:

https://keanewzealand.com/world-class-network/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from World Class New Zealand Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Vital Solar: Regulation of Solar Power Industry

Nationwide power failures from an overextended grid, rising demand, and bad weather can be reduced by encouraging household self-reliance through solar power, but improved regulation of the solar installation industry is sorely needed. More


Digitl: Extreme Weather Trims Chorus Result

Chorus reported a 60% drop in full-year net profit at $25M, down from $64M a year ago. Part of that can be attributed to $10M one-off costs that hit the company following the extreme weather earlier this year. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More

MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but prices have rapidly deteriorated & we’re now looking at $6.75, a significant drop which means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 