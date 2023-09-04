Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Protecting Electricity Consumers At Heart Of New Consultation

Monday, 4 September 2023, 9:48 am
Press Release: Electricity Authority

The Electricity Authority Te Mana Hiko (the Authority) is seeking feedback on options to strengthen and update the Consumer Care Guidelines (Guidelines).

A recent review undertaken by the Authority provided evidence that the voluntary Guidelines, introduced in 2021 to improve protections for electricity consumers, were not being applied consistently by retailers.

Sarah Gillies, Chief Executive of the Authority, says it was evident that not all retailers were aligned with the Guidelines and some of the Guidelines’ intended outcomes were not being achieved.

"New Zealanders rely on electricity and expect that retailers will adhere to basic levels of care. In addition to our review, we’ve listened to stakeholders, including consumer advocacy groups, who’ve told us that these Guidelines are sometimes not being followed."

Four options are being considered, and two of them look at making parts, or all, of the Guidelines mandatory.

"It’s important that consumers help inform the decisions we make so we reflect their needs and concerns. We want to have improvements in place as soon as possible," said Gillies.

Submissions on the consultation close at 5pm on 2 October 2023.

More information on the Consumer Care Guidelines.

Notes:

The Electricity Authority is an independent Crown Entity with the main statutory objective to promote competition in, reliable supply by, and the efficient operation of, the electricity industry for the long-term benefit of consumers. The additional objective of the Authority is to protect the interests of domestic consumers and small business consumers in relation to the supply of electricity to those consumers.

