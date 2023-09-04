Milford Sound Tourism Challenges Industry To Offer Health Workers A Big Day Away

Milford Sound’s tourism and hospitality companies have banded together to offer local health sector workers a break from their daily work pressures, and they now challenge the industry to continue their initiative in other regions.

The Big Day Away concept was designed by Milford Sound Tourism Operations Manager Tony Woodham and Piopiotahi area operators Cheeky Kiwi Travel and Cruise Milford, to show their appreciation for the long standing and difficult working conditions local health staff have endured on behalf of their communities.

Milford Sound’s large and small tourism companies usually offer once-in-a-lifetime experiences for people from all over the world, but earlier this year they decided to bring these adventures a little closer to home. They have given the southern regions’ hospital and medical staff all-expenses-paid trips to Fiordland National Park’s stunningly scenic jewel, as tokens of their appreciation.

Mr Woodham says: “We wanted to deliver an escape for a day, where we, as one small working community which has experienced pressures and challenges recently, can do something to benefit the local health delivery sector. It has experienced many years of pressure, and this is our way of showing our empathy, along with providing something for the wellness and recognition of current frontline folks doing tough, vital, work in increasingly difficult circumstances.”

“We are so incredibly grateful to our health professionals for all they do to keep our community safe and well. We know the impact of COVID-19 was a heavy undertaking for hospital staff, and we knew we had to do something to say thank you.”

“This initiative really got off the ground thanks to the input from the smaller tourism companies Cheeky Kiwi and Cruise Milford, which proved a Big Day Away model would work. They committed time, vehicles and significant investment to make the Big Day Away happen. We are also grateful to Real NZ and Pure Milford for joining the project to ensure even more health workers could experience Piopiotahi. Our idea was to use the less frantic winter months here in Milford Sound to give well deserving health folks a break from the daily dramas of work and pressure.”

“What we would love to see now is other tourism operators throughout New Zealand taking hold of the reins and replicating the Big Day Away in their regions. I’m proud that our small companies down here in Milford Sound have shown the generosity of spirit to make a tangible effort to lift our health workers’ spirits.”

“We know we will not be alone in wanting to make this goodwill gesture and are keen to collaborate with other tourism providers to instigate Big Day Away trips throughout Otago and beyond. We hope that our offering will prick the ears of some of our colleagues nationwide and it would be a true win if they could extend their own versions of the Big Day Away up and down the country.”

Originally run as a pilot with Southland Hospital staff in June, the interest and uptake in the Big Day Away was so high, that it was expanded to cater for Queenstown Lakes’ medical staff as well.

As part of the all-expenses-paid experience, staff were picked up and transported to Milford Sound by bus with several scenic stops along the way. They were treated to a complimentary packed lunch before heading out into Milford Sound for a 1.5-hour boat cruise, then returned by bus to their hometown destination in the evening.

Southland Hospital General Manager Simon Donlevy says: “This has been a wonderful opportunity for our staff to take some time to enjoy life outside of their busy roles. We are just so thankful to the tourism operators involved for thinking of us and making it happen.”

One of the Big Day Away recipients was Southland Hospital Nurse Manager Lucy Prinsloo, who expressed her gratitude for an “amazing day out”.

“We felt totally spoiled and appreciated - from the personal service we received from our Cheeky Kiwi tour guide to our yummy, packed lunch, coffees at the Alpine Café and the picturesque cruise!”

Staff put in an expression of interest to participate in the Big Day Away trips and were chosen via a ballot system. All attendees required managerial approval and undertook the trips on their rostered day off, or on a leave day.

Te Whatu Ora Southern’s Organisational Development Specialist Libby Wilson was able to experience the Big Day Away’s benefits first-hand after getting on-board a recent trip.

“This was an incredible opportunity to spend a day getting to know other Te Whatu Ora staff and enjoying the stunning scenery from Southland to Milford Sound. We were treated to falling snow and inquisitive kea playing at arm’s length near Homer Tunnel. Other highlights included making it out to the Tasman Sea, experiencing the sheer drops of the towering cliffs in Milford Sound and spray coming off Stirling Falls as the boat nosed its way in close to the waterfall. We were all so grateful to Milford Sound Tourism and Real NZ staff.“

To date, there have been seven Big Day Away trips run, with a total of 107 health workers from across the region participating in the experiences.

Mr Woodham and his tourism partners hope to repeat the offer next winter to cater for the demand that could not be met this season.

© Scoop Media

