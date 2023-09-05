New Zealand Tourism Awards Finalists Revealed

The New Zealand Tourism Awards 2023 finalists have been announced!

The awards, presented by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA), showcase and celebrate the very best of New Zealand tourism’s individual and business successes.

Congratulations to all the finalists as listed below. Winners will be announced in person at an Awards gala dinner on 7 November in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, following Tourism Summit Aotearoa.



This year’s judges said that overall, the entries painted a very compelling picture about the resilience of the tourism industry.

Some categories were closely fought and there were mentions made of “impressive reinventions” as well as careful thought given to the evidence supplied.

Judges were particularly taken with tourism operators establishing their social licence.

“What I particularly liked was how they translated the shift they’ve made in their markets to sharing the benefits with the local community,” a judge said of one entrant.

TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says the industry was moving from strength to strength.

“The finalists are a showcase of grit, ambition, and positive contribution. Their achievements are testament to the quality of tourism leaders across the industry and their ability to innovate.”

Three of the awards will acknowledge outstanding performers in the industry, and ten awards recognise business excellence, industry alignment and values that are in line with the Tourism Sustainability Commitment.



The finalists are...

Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust Community Engagement Award 2023

Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award 2023

KiwiRail Tourism Environment Award 2023

Tourism New Zealand Industry Collaboration and Alignment Award 2023

Toroa ā-uta, Toroa ā-tai Māori Tourism Award 2023



Sponsored by New Zealand Māori Tourism

Westpac Resilience and Innovation Award 2023

NZME Visitor Experience Award 2023

Airbnb Tourism Excellence Award (Small-Medium Business) 2023

BDO Tourism Excellence Award (Large Business) 2023

The Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award will be selected from these nine business award winners and will be presented at the Gala Dinner.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Emerging Tourism Leader Award 2023

Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award 2023

The Sir Jack Newman Award for Outstanding Industry Leader will also be presented at the Gala Dinner.

Thank you to all of the tourism businesses who entered – we were thrilled to receive 123 entries and the range of entries showed a high level of adaptability and creativity.

A huge thank you also to our 24 judges, to our Awards Partner Air New Zealand and our awards sponsors: Airbnb, BDO, KiwiRail Tourism, Marsh, New Zealand Māori Tourism, Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust, Tourism New Zealand, Tourism Talent, NZME and Westpac.



For more information on the New Zealand Tourism Awards, visit www.nztourismawards.org.nz

