Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Tourism Awards Finalists Revealed

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

The New Zealand Tourism Awards 2023 finalists have been announced!

The awards, presented by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA), showcase and celebrate the very best of New Zealand tourism’s individual and business successes.

Congratulations to all the finalists as listed below. Winners will be announced in person at an Awards gala dinner on 7 November in Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, following Tourism Summit Aotearoa. 
 

This year’s judges said that overall, the entries painted a very compelling picture about the resilience of the tourism industry.

Some categories were closely fought and there were mentions made of “impressive reinventions” as well as careful thought given to the evidence supplied.

Judges were particularly taken with tourism operators establishing their social licence.

“What I particularly liked was how they translated the shift they’ve made in their markets to sharing the benefits with the local community,” a judge said of one entrant.

TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says the industry was moving from strength to strength.

“The finalists are a showcase of grit, ambition, and positive contribution. Their achievements are testament to the quality of tourism leaders across the industry and their ability to innovate.”

Three of the awards will acknowledge outstanding performers in the industry, and ten awards recognise business excellence, industry alignment and values that are in line with the Tourism Sustainability Commitment. 
 

The finalists are...

Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust Community Engagement Award 2023

Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award 2023

KiwiRail Tourism Environment Award 2023

Tourism New Zealand Industry Collaboration and Alignment Award 2023

Toroa ā-uta, Toroa ā-tai Māori Tourism Award 2023


Sponsored by New Zealand Māori Tourism

Westpac Resilience and Innovation Award 2023

NZME Visitor Experience Award 2023

Airbnb Tourism Excellence Award (Small-Medium Business) 2023

BDO Tourism Excellence Award (Large Business) 2023

The Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award will be selected from these nine business award winners and will be presented at the Gala Dinner.

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Emerging Tourism Leader Award 2023

Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award 2023

The Sir Jack Newman Award for Outstanding Industry Leader will also be presented at the Gala Dinner.

Thank you to all of the tourism businesses who entered – we were thrilled to receive 123 entries and the range of entries showed a high level of adaptability and creativity.

A huge thank you also to our 24 judges, to our Awards Partner Air New Zealand and our awards sponsors: Airbnb, BDO, KiwiRail Tourism, Marsh, New Zealand Māori Tourism, Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust, Tourism New Zealand, Tourism Talent, NZME and Westpac.


For more information on the New Zealand Tourism Awards, visit www.nztourismawards.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tourism Industry Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Aerospace: New Trade & Investment Opportunities With India

The involvement of NZ businesses in the Indian Moon landing epitomises the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Just as Rakon & RocketLab provided innovative elements to the landing, the largest Kiwi business mission ever to visit India has uncovered significant opportunities across a host of sectors. More


Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Realestate.co.nz: Green Shoots In Property Market Ahead Of Spring

After ten months of double-digit year-on-year reductions, the national average asking price is trending up, demand is rising while new listings are flat, and confidence appears to be returning to the market. More

Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 