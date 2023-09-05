New Zealand Tourism Awards Finalists Revealed
The New Zealand Tourism Awards 2023 finalists have been announced!
The awards, presented by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA), showcase and celebrate the very best of New Zealand tourism’s individual and business successes.
Congratulations to all the finalists as
listed below. Winners will be announced in person at an
Awards gala dinner on 7 November in Te Whanganui-a-Tara
Wellington, following Tourism Summit
Aotearoa.
This year’s judges said that overall, the entries painted a very compelling picture about the resilience of the tourism industry.
Some categories were closely fought and there were mentions made of “impressive reinventions” as well as careful thought given to the evidence supplied.
Judges were particularly taken with tourism operators establishing their social licence.
“What I particularly liked was how they translated the shift they’ve made in their markets to sharing the benefits with the local community,” a judge said of one entrant.
TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says the industry was moving from strength to strength.
“The finalists are a showcase of grit, ambition, and positive contribution. Their achievements are testament to the quality of tourism leaders across the industry and their ability to innovate.”
Three of
the awards will acknowledge outstanding performers in the
industry, and ten awards recognise business excellence,
industry alignment and values that are in line with the
Tourism Sustainability
Commitment.
The finalists are...
Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust Community Engagement Award 2023
Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award 2023
KiwiRail Tourism Environment Award 2023
Tourism New Zealand Industry Collaboration and Alignment Award 2023
Toroa ā-uta, Toroa ā-tai Māori Tourism Award 2023
Sponsored by New Zealand Māori Tourism
Westpac Resilience and Innovation Award 2023
NZME Visitor Experience Award 2023
Airbnb Tourism Excellence Award (Small-Medium Business) 2023
BDO Tourism Excellence Award (Large Business) 2023
The Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award will be selected from these nine business award winners and will be presented at the Gala Dinner.
INDIVIDUAL AWARDS
Emerging Tourism Leader Award 2023
Marsh Tourism Industry Champion Award 2023
- Dave Kilmister, Huka Falls River Cruise
- Margaret Davidson, Scenic Hotel Group
- Steve & Kate Norris, Fiordland Trips & Tramps Ltd.
The Sir Jack Newman Award for Outstanding Industry Leader will also be presented at the Gala Dinner.
Thank you to all of the tourism businesses who entered – we were thrilled to receive 123 entries and the range of entries showed a high level of adaptability and creativity.
A huge thank you also to our 24 judges, to our Awards Partner Air New Zealand and our awards sponsors: Airbnb, BDO, KiwiRail Tourism, Marsh, New Zealand Māori Tourism, Tourism Industry New Zealand Trust, Tourism New Zealand, Tourism Talent, NZME and Westpac.
For more information on the New Zealand Tourism Awards, visit www.nztourismawards.org.nz