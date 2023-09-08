Silver Fern Farms’ Simon Limmer To Step Down As Chief Executive

Silver Fern Farms Limited has today announced that Simon Limmer will be stepping down after five and a half years as Chief Executive. Mr Limmer will stay in his role during the transition to a new Chief Executive and will remain involved with the company in a strategic role going forward.

“On behalf of the Board of Silver Fern Farms Ltd, I have regretfully accepted Simon’s resignation however I am also very grateful for his immense contribution to the business and our industry over the last five and a half years,” says Silver Fern Farms Ltd Co-Chair Rob Hewett.

“Since joining Silver Fern Farms, Simon has doubled-down on the company’s Plate to Pasture market-led strategy and he will leave a business which is in great health and with a clear direction,” he says.

“While the company’s financial performance, investment, and returns have all increased under Simon’s tenure, one of the biggest contributions he has made has been to the development of culture and leadership.”

“The Board now commences a process of recruiting Simon’s replacement; however, we’ll continue to utilise Simon’s expertise and experience in a different capacity going forward,” he says.

Simon Limmer says that while he will miss the role, after over five years as Chief Executive he felt it was the right time to pass on the baton.

“I’ve always felt that this length of time is about the right tenure for a Chief Executive, but I am really passionate about Silver Fern Farms and the industry. It has been a very tough decision for me to take this step and consider new horizons, however I feel that now’s the time for an injection of new energy and perspective into the business,” he says.

“I’m conscious that global market conditions have created some immediate challenges, however these will pass and I’m confident in our strategy and ability to see these challenges through and continue creating new forms of value for our shareholders,” he says.

The Board will now commence an executive search for Mr Limmer’s replacement. Mr Limmer will stay on at the company during this recruitment which is expected to take until the start of 2024.

