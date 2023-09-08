Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Silver Fern Farms’ Simon Limmer To Step Down As Chief Executive

Friday, 8 September 2023, 10:19 am
Press Release: Silver Fern Farms

Silver Fern Farms Limited has today announced that Simon Limmer will be stepping down after five and a half years as Chief Executive. Mr Limmer will stay in his role during the transition to a new Chief Executive and will remain involved with the company in a strategic role going forward.

“On behalf of the Board of Silver Fern Farms Ltd, I have regretfully accepted Simon’s resignation however I am also very grateful for his immense contribution to the business and our industry over the last five and a half years,” says Silver Fern Farms Ltd Co-Chair Rob Hewett.

“Since joining Silver Fern Farms, Simon has doubled-down on the company’s Plate to Pasture market-led strategy and he will leave a business which is in great health and with a clear direction,” he says.

“While the company’s financial performance, investment, and returns have all increased under Simon’s tenure, one of the biggest contributions he has made has been to the development of culture and leadership.”

“The Board now commences a process of recruiting Simon’s replacement; however, we’ll continue to utilise Simon’s expertise and experience in a different capacity going forward,” he says.

Simon Limmer says that while he will miss the role, after over five years as Chief Executive he felt it was the right time to pass on the baton.

“I’ve always felt that this length of time is about the right tenure for a Chief Executive, but I am really passionate about Silver Fern Farms and the industry. It has been a very tough decision for me to take this step and consider new horizons, however I feel that now’s the time for an injection of new energy and perspective into the business,” he says.

“I’m conscious that global market conditions have created some immediate challenges, however these will pass and I’m confident in our strategy and ability to see these challenges through and continue creating new forms of value for our shareholders,” he says.

The Board will now commence an executive search for Mr Limmer’s replacement. Mr Limmer will stay on at the company during this recruitment which is expected to take until the start of 2024.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Silver Fern Farms on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MBIE: AI To Support Astronaut Selection

An AI-assisted tool designed to support astronaut selection and clinical decision making will be developed under a partnership between MBIE and US company Axiom Space. The project aims to provide a new way to monitor astronaut health and performance. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More


Aerospace: New Trade & Investment Opportunities With India

The involvement of NZ businesses in the Indian Moon landing epitomises the trade and investment opportunities between the two countries. Just as Rakon & RocketLab provided innovative elements to the landing, the largest Kiwi business mission ever to visit India has uncovered significant opportunities across a host of sectors. More

Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More


MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 