Barfoot & Thompson Welcomes Five Of The Industry’s Elite Into Its Hall Of Fame

Barfoot & Thompson has opened the doors and welcomed five of its elite team into the company’s coveted ‘Hall of Fame’.

Chris Dobbie, Chief Executive Officer; Nadja Court, salesperson of Mairangi Bay Branch; Rod Robinson, General Manager Branches; David Kelly, Epsom Branch Manager and Auctioneer Marian Tolich were all formally welcomed into the Hall of Fame by Managing Director Peter Thompson at the company’s annual Summit on Friday.

The Barfoot & Thompson Hall of Fame was created in May 2008 as a way of recognising the extraordinary achievements of past and present employees across all parts of the business. To date 21 people (including today’s five inductees) have been acknowledged as instrumental to the success of the century old real estate business.

Managing Director Peter Thompson says each of the five new members have excelled across different aspects of the business and exemplifies what it means to be part of Auckland’s most successful real estate team.

“Each of our new Hall of Famers demonstrates what an exciting and rewarding career in real estate can look like. Not only have they clocked up nearly 140 years of experience between them with us, but they have also consistently demonstrated the core values of our business.

“We are a better, stronger team because of them, and it is my absolute pleasure to welcome all five into the Barfoot & Thompson Hall of Fame.”

Chris Dobbie

“I think Chris will be a good fit for the team”. Those were the words said about Chris after his interview in December 1993 for his first role at Barfoot & Thompson. He joined the real estate company in early 1994. Initially starting as an assistant accountant, working his way up through the ranks to Chief Financial Officer, a role he held for 17 years. Proving he was indeed a ‘good fit for the team’, He took up the mantle of Chief Executive Officer in 2018, working closely with the Directors on Barfoot & Thompson’s continued quest for providing an outstanding service to our clients and customers.

As the company has evolved into what it is today, Chris’ grasp of numbers, strategic thinking, and commitment to continual learning has seen him stand out as a true leader – one that has taken Barfoot & Thompson to another level.

Nadja Court

Nadja joined Barfoot & Thompson Mairangi Bay as a salesperson in January 1999. At the time, she was a solo mum looking for a career to match her talent for connecting people with property. Nadja’s consistency and loyalty, to her team, branch, and to achieving results for her clients, is stand out. Many of her clients have become clients for life.

Nadja first appeared in what was then known as the Top Twenty in September 2000, just 18 months after commencing her real estate career. It didn’t stop there; she has continued to be one of the company's elite performing salespeople including taking the No 1 salesperson spot in 2012 and 2013.

Rod Robinson

Rod joined the company as the founding manager of its Pukekohe branch in April 1994, all based around a chat and a handshake with then director Mark Thompson.

Progressive, forward focused, and as comfortable in a pair of gumboots on the farm as he is working in the branch in a tie and jacket - Rod had all bases sorted. From small beginnings, Rod had a vision and Barfoot & Thompson was his chosen platform for sustained success.

The branch, under Rod’s foresight and leadership, first entered the company’s Top 10 in March 2004 at number 8 and for the next 11 years it was one of the dominant forces in the branch network. After finishing as manager in Pukekohe in 2015, he became the company’s Rural/Lifestyle Business Development Manager. Rod now oversees half of Barfoot & Thompson’s branches as General Manager Branches.

David Kelly

David had a varied career path before making real estate his career of choice. Stock and Station auctioneer being one of the roles, which created an easy transition into real estate.

Joining the company in July 1990 at Royal Oak, David soon started forging his own successful career. A stint in Mt Eden under Hall of Famer Ian Gray followed, until a very brief stint as manager at Manurewa in 1993 was the precursor to the position of St Heliers Branch manager and so began David’s outstanding management career. After 23 years in the St Heliers branch, he then took his significant abilities to his current team at Epsom in 2016, where he has taken the branch to number one in 2020, where it has never dropped out of the top ten in his tenure.

Marian Tolich

After an already lengthy stint in real estate, Marian started her career as a company auctioneer in May 1999. A true trailblazer in every sense, she was the first full time female real estate auctioneer and still one of the very few female auctioneers not only in real estate, but many other industries as well. She has built a reputation that is second to none.

Marian has called over 20,000 auctions during her career with Barfoot & Thompson. She is held in the highest esteem by those privileged enough to have worked with her and by her peers within the industry. She is always willing to offer her time outside of work hours representing Barfoot & Thompson at many of its charity auctions. Always up for some fun from the podium, and happy to tell you what she is thinking, she is a true professional in every way.

