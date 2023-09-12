Finalists Announced For 2023 Sustainable Business Awards

The 76 finalists for this year’s Sustainable Business Awards span sectors from food and beverage to education, health, forestry and energy.

The Sustainable Business Awards are Aotearoa New Zealand’s pre-eminent sustainability awards. Now in their 21st year, they recognise businesses, local government, social enterprises and individuals for success in sustainability.

Rachel Brown ONZM is founder and CEO of the Sustainable Business Network, which runs the Awards.

She says: “Once again, a huge number of organisations and individuals have put their hat in the ring to be recognised as a sustainability impact maker. So despite the cost of living crisis, businesses are as committed as ever to actively addressing the urgent issues of our time: the climate emergency; the nature crisis; the waste predicament.

“This year, a new raft of organisations have been selected as finalists. That brings us great hope – that a growing number of businesses are making progress on the issues that matter. That’s more important than ever, as we witness the fallout of both climate-related events as well as the growing division in our community between the haves and have-nots.”

The winners for all categories will be announced at a ceremony on 23 November 2023. The ceremony will be held in Auckland and broadcast online. Tickets are on sale now.

For more details go to sustainable.org.nz/awards.

The finalists for the 2023 Sustainable Business Awards are:

Sustainability Superstar

Sponsored by NZI

Gary & Adrienne Dalton - Te Whangai Trust

Jacinta Fitzgerald - Mindful Fashion New Zealand

Jasmine Faulkner - Phoenix Metalman Recycling

John Berry – Pathfinder Asset Management

Kath Dewar - GoodSense

Kirsten Patterson - Institute of Directors

Lizzi Whaley - Spaceworks Interior Architecture

Louise Nash – Circularity

Dr Robert Burrell - Te Whatu Ora – Counties Manukau

Communicating for Impact

Sponsored by Stuff

Better Packaging Co.

Pathfinder Asset Management

Predator Free New Zealand Trust

TVNZ + EECA (Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority)

University of Waikato

With Wild, Citizen, BurgerFuel & Fiordland Wapiti Foundation

Social Impactor

Sponsored by MAS

AWWA Period Care

Boma New Zealand

Debt Managers

Digital Wings

Kāinga Ora

Money Sweetspot

Rangi Ruru Girls' School

Te Whangai Trust

The Good Registry

Trade Aid

Going Circular

Beca

BLUNT

Caffology

Circularity

Havana Coffee Works

Mutu

Solid

The ReCreators

The Sustainable Care Company (Cleanery)

Watercare

Wilson & Ross

Climate Action Leader

Sponsored by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Aro Ha Wellness Retreat

DETA

eCoast

Ecotricity

Lawson's Dry Hills

Nature's Flame

solarZero

Tāmata Hauhā

Te Whatu Ora - Counties Manukau

The Institute of Directors’ Chapter Zero New Zealand

Outstanding Collaboration

Sponsored by Ministry for Business, Innovation & Employment

Again Again + Lion

B Lab Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand

Beautification Trust, EcoMatters Environment Trust, Kaipātiki Project & Waiheke Resources Trust

Eco-Action Nursery Trust, Ōtautahi-Christchurch & Waitaha-Canterbury community

Fair Food + Farro Fresh

Hastings District Council, Connect Community Trust and Anglican Care Waiapu

Trade Aid

Urban Miners

With Wild, Citizen, BurgerFuel & Fiordland Wapiti Foundation

Zero Food Waste Aotearoa

Good Food

Sponsored by New World

Fair Food

Meadow Mushrooms

Red Shoots

The Sustainable Food Co

Trade Aid

Yum

Regenerating Nature

Sponsored by Ministry for the Environment

Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust + Lyttelton Port Company

CarbonCrop

Forever Forests

Manaaki Kaimai Mamaku Trust + Department of Conservation

NEO Leaders

Reconnecting Northland

South Wairarapa Veterinary Services

Te Whangai Trust

Change Maker Award

Aidan Smith - Shutl

Frankie McKeefry - Près Strategy

Katie Glasgow-Palmer - Action Manufacturing

Nelson Harper - Precycle NZ

Scott Waddell - Mataura Valley Milk

