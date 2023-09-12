Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Finalists Announced For 2023 Sustainable Business Awards

Tuesday, 12 September 2023, 11:07 am
Press Release: Sustainable Business Awards

The 76 finalists for this year’s Sustainable Business Awards span sectors from food and beverage to education, health, forestry and energy.

The Sustainable Business Awards are Aotearoa New Zealand’s pre-eminent sustainability awards. Now in their 21st year, they recognise businesses, local government, social enterprises and individuals for success in sustainability.

Rachel Brown ONZM is founder and CEO of the Sustainable Business Network, which runs the Awards.

She says: “Once again, a huge number of organisations and individuals have put their hat in the ring to be recognised as a sustainability impact maker. So despite the cost of living crisis, businesses are as committed as ever to actively addressing the urgent issues of our time: the climate emergency; the nature crisis; the waste predicament.

“This year, a new raft of organisations have been selected as finalists. That brings us great hope – that a growing number of businesses are making progress on the issues that matter. That’s more important than ever, as we witness the fallout of both climate-related events as well as the growing division in our community between the haves and have-nots.”

The winners for all categories will be announced at a ceremony on 23 November 2023. The ceremony will be held in Auckland and broadcast online. Tickets are on sale now.

For more details go to sustainable.org.nz/awards.

The finalists for the 2023 Sustainable Business Awards are:

Sustainability Superstar

Sponsored by NZI

  • Gary & Adrienne Dalton - Te Whangai Trust
  • Jacinta Fitzgerald - Mindful Fashion New Zealand
  • Jasmine Faulkner - Phoenix Metalman Recycling
  • John Berry – Pathfinder Asset Management
  • Kath Dewar - GoodSense
  • Kirsten Patterson - Institute of Directors
  • Lizzi Whaley - Spaceworks Interior Architecture
  • Louise Nash – Circularity
  • Dr Robert Burrell - Te Whatu Ora – Counties Manukau

Communicating for Impact

Sponsored by Stuff

  • Better Packaging Co.
  • Pathfinder Asset Management
  • Predator Free New Zealand Trust
  • TVNZ + EECA (Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority)
  • University of Waikato
  • With Wild, Citizen, BurgerFuel & Fiordland Wapiti Foundation

Social Impactor

Sponsored by MAS

  • AWWA Period Care
  • Boma New Zealand
  • Debt Managers
  • Digital Wings
  • Kāinga Ora
  • Money Sweetspot
  • Rangi Ruru Girls' School
  • Te Whangai Trust
  • The Good Registry
  • Trade Aid

Going Circular

  • Beca
  • BLUNT
  • Caffology
  • Circularity
  • Havana Coffee Works
  • Mutu
  • Solid
  • The ReCreators
  • The Sustainable Care Company (Cleanery)
  • Watercare
  • Wilson & Ross

Climate Action Leader

Sponsored by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

  • Aro Ha Wellness Retreat
  • DETA
  • eCoast
  • Ecotricity
  • Lawson's Dry Hills
  • Nature's Flame
  • solarZero
  • Tāmata Hauhā
  • Te Whatu Ora - Counties Manukau
  • The Institute of Directors’ Chapter Zero New Zealand

Outstanding Collaboration

Sponsored by Ministry for Business, Innovation & Employment

  • Again Again + Lion
  • B Lab Australia & Aotearoa New Zealand
  • Beautification Trust, EcoMatters Environment Trust, Kaipātiki Project & Waiheke Resources Trust
  • Eco-Action Nursery Trust, Ōtautahi-Christchurch & Waitaha-Canterbury community
  • Fair Food + Farro Fresh
  • Hastings District Council, Connect Community Trust and Anglican Care Waiapu
  • Trade Aid
  • Urban Miners
  • With Wild, Citizen, BurgerFuel & Fiordland Wapiti Foundation
  • Zero Food Waste Aotearoa

Good Food

Sponsored by New World

  • Fair Food
  • Meadow Mushrooms
  • Red Shoots
  • The Sustainable Food Co
  • Trade Aid
  • Yum

Regenerating Nature

Sponsored by Ministry for the Environment

  • Banks Peninsula Conservation Trust + Lyttelton Port Company
  • CarbonCrop
  • Forever Forests
  • Manaaki Kaimai Mamaku Trust + Department of Conservation
  • NEO Leaders
  • Reconnecting Northland
  • South Wairarapa Veterinary Services
  • Te Whangai Trust

Change Maker Award

  • Aidan Smith - Shutl
  • Frankie McKeefry - Près Strategy
  • Katie Glasgow-Palmer - Action Manufacturing
  • Nelson Harper - Precycle NZ
  • Scott Waddell - Mataura Valley Milk

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Sustainable Business Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Government: AAA Credit Rating

S&P has affirmed NZ’s long term local currency rating at AAA & foreign currency rating at AA+ with a stable outlook. It follows Fitch affirming NZ’s AA+ rating with a stable outlook & Moody’s annual credit analysis affirming a stable outlook on NZ’s local currency & foreign currency ratings at Aaa. More


Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


MBIE: AI To Support Astronaut Selection

An AI-assisted tool designed to support astronaut selection and clinical decision making will be developed under a partnership between MBIE and US company Axiom Space. The project aims to provide a new way to monitor astronaut health and performance. More

Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More


Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 