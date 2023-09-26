Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Initiatives To Grow Future Research Leaders For Aotearoa New Zealand

Tuesday, 26 September 2023, 2:05 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment

MBIE has today announced details of enhanced research fellowships and a new applied doctorate scheme to grow more future leaders of research, science and innovation in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Creating a range of opportunities, particularly for those at the early stages of their research careers, is critical to the performance and sustainability of Aotearoa New Zealand’s research, science and innovation system,” says MBIE General Manager Science System Investment and Performance Danette Olsen.

“These new initiatives will support hundreds of future leaders in research, science and innovation over the next decade and for years to come.”

The Aotearoa New Zealand Tāwhia te Mana Research Fellowships include three schemes that will replace the Rutherford Discovery, Rutherford Foundation and James Cook Fellowships from 2024.

  • New Zealand Mana Tūāpapa Future Leader Fellowship – for early-career researchers looking to build their reputation within their field.
  • New Zealand Mana Tūānuku Research Leader Fellowship – for mid-career researchers making the transition to research leaders.
  • New Zealand Mana Tūārangi Distinguished Researcher Fellowship – for senior researchers to extend beyond their own careers and make contributions that benefit the wider research, science and innovation system.

MBIE’s applied doctorates scheme will also start in 2024. This initiative aims to prepare more students for a wide range of careers across the research, science and innovation sector by building strong partnerships between academia, industry, iwi and research organisations.

The scheme will see several centres established to support ongoing and face-to-face collaborations between students and applied organisations.

“We’ve upgraded the fellowships and introduced an applied doctorate scheme to address issues raised by the sector, including meeting skills shortages, career stability, collaboration, mobility, and better representation,” Danette says.

“The fellowships for early and mid-career researchers have increased in value and duration, something we know the sector has been asking for. They also include a significant institutional support component that will enable a wider range of organisations to effectively host these promising researchers.

“Key to achieving the goals of Te Ara Paerangi – Future Pathways, the multi-year reforms of the research, science and innovation system, these initiatives will also boost representation of Māori, Pacific peoples and women as future leaders in our research, science and innovation system.”

Researchers interested in Aotearoa New Zealand Tāwhia te Mana Research Fellowships are encouraged to start having conversations with potential host organisations today. MBIE will be seeking expressions of interest from potential host organisations and research partners for the applied doctorates scheme in coming months.

More information is available on the MBIE website: www.mbie.govt.nz/te-ara-paerangi-future-pathways/valuing-our-people

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More

Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More


DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 