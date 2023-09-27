Enter Dairy Industry Awards To Win A Trip To Queenstown!

Entries for the 2024 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards open this Sunday 1st October, with all entrants eligible to win a trip to Queenstown for the National Final Gala dinner in May 2024!

All national finalists will win flights to and accommodation in Queenstown for Finals Week, with the Dairy Trainees also experiencing a trip of a lifetime via a Study Tour around the region.

NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon says the Awards are not only a prestigious programme with hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes, they are a learning platform where people can secure their future, learn, connect and grow, both personally and professionally.

“In addition to these benefits, entrants also have an opportunity to experience National Final week and Gala dinner in the incredible Queenstown environment.”

“The Awards promote best practice within the dairy industry and give entrants the chance to challenge themselves, connect with others, earn a regional or national title and to share in substantial regional and national prize pools.”

The Awards encompass New Zealand Share Farmer of the Year, New Zealand Dairy Manager of the Year, New Zealand Dairy Trainee of the Year and Fonterra Responsible Dairying of the Year categories and entries are accepted online at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

Online entries don’t close until midnight December 5th, however those that enter before midnight on October 27th 2023* will go into the Early Bird Entry Prize Draw and be in with a chance to win fabulous prizes from Honda.

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors CowManager, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, Ravensdown, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ, MediaWorks and Rural Training Solutions NZ.

More information on the categories, regional committees and launch events are available at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz/regions, and on regional facebook pages.

*To be eligible for the Early Bird Entry Prize Draw, entrants must enter by midnight on October 27th 2023 and complete the judging process for the competition entered.

