Response From The Warehouse To Sanitarium's Decision To Reinstate Supply Of Weet-Bix



This morning Sanitarium announced their decision to reinstate supply of Weet-Bix to The Warehouse. Here is a response from Nick Grayston, CEO The Warehouse Group:

“We are relieved and delighted that Sanitarium have changed their mind and Kiwi families will get their $6 Weet-Bix back at The Warehouse.

We've been overwhelmed by the support and encouragement we’ve received over the last week from all over New Zealand. Kiwis have made it loud and clear just how much fairness and choice matter to them and we're 100% committed to making groceries more affordable.”

© Scoop Media

