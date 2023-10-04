Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fidelity Life Offers Financial Assistance For Flood-hit Queenstown, Gore And Southland Customers.

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 9:06 am
Press Release: Fidelity Life

New Zealand’s largest locally owned and operated life insurer Fidelity Life is helping its customers affected by last month’s flooding in Queenstown, Gore and Southland with a special financial relief offer.

From today, Fidelity Life customers who are facing financial hardship as a direct result of the flooding in parts of the South Island can apply to have their premiums temporarily waived for three months, with the potential to extend for a further three months without it affecting their insurance protection.

Fidelity Life Chief Customer Officer Peter Doherty says the offer is aimed at easing pressure on these customers.

“We truly feel for everyone impacted by the flooding in Queenstown, Gore and Southland. This premium relief offer is one way we can show our support to our South Island customers, and we encourage anyone who’s facing hardship as a result of this extreme weather to contact their adviser to see how we can help. We know many New Zealanders are doing it tough right now and events such as this only make the situation worse.

“Maintaining insurance during these times is often crucial, so we’re also providing advisers with enhanced retention tools to help them support impacted customers, meaning more New Zealanders can remain protected if the unexpected happens.”

Earlier this year, Fidelity Life offered similar premium relief packages to support customers impacted by Tropical Cyclone Hale in Tairāwhiti/Gisborne.

Fidelity Life customers in Queenstown, Gore and Southland should contact their financial adviser or Fidelity Life on 0800 203 750 or assistance@fidelitylife.co.nz for more information.

ENDS

About Fidelity Life.

Fidelity Life’s purpose is to give New Zealanders certainty to enjoy a more rewarding life and is celebrating 50 years in business in 2023. Backed by local shareholders including the NZ Super Fund, Ngāi Tahu Holdings and the Fidelity Family Trust, Fidelity Life is the largest New Zealand owned life insurer and has paid more than $1.6 billion in claims since it was founded in 1973. Fidelity Life protects more than 304,000 New Zealanders and distributes its products through a nationwide network of over 1,800 licensed and qualified financial advisers, as well as through strategic alliance partners. For more information, please visit www.fidelitylife.co.nz

© Scoop Media

