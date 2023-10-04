Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand’s K3 Legal To Launch Hong Kong Office

Wednesday, 4 October 2023, 6:26 pm
Press Release: K3 Legal

K3 legal in New Zealand has launched an association with Fred Kan & Co., a law firm with a long history in Hong Kong and a network covering Mainland China, the Greater Bay Area and Japan. This is the first time K3 has established a presence overseas.

Branded as K3 Legal Hong Kong, Margaret Chen, K3 Legal director, has relocated from New Zealand to lead K3 Hong Kong, based out of the Fred Kan & Co. offices. A highly regarded lawyer, Ms Chen’s practice areas include litigation, commercial and business, and New Zealand immigration.

Commenting on the formation of K3 Hong Kong, Chen said:

“K3 Legal is proud to announce its association with Fred Kan & Co., marking a significant enhancement to our global service offerings, and enabling us to help clients spur growth by gaining access to new markets, including China, Hong Kong, and Japan, without the need to seek external counsel. And likewise, for clients in those markets, looking to enter New Zealand, our dual presence allows for a seamless experience.”

Fred Kan & Co., was established in 1981 and has a presence in Beijing, Shanghai and the Greater Bay Area and in Japan. Currently the firm has teams practicing in the areas of arbitration and mediation, construction, litigation, corporate and corporate finance, intellectual property, employment and real estate.

“We are honoured to be associated with K3 and through this association we can now offer a more rounded and seamless service to clients in China including the Greater Bay Area, and Japan seeking to invest in New Zealand,” said Mr Fred Kan, Managing Partner, Fred Kan & Co.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

China and New Zealand enjoy close economic and trade ties. The New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement was signed in 2008 and was the first free trade agreement that People’ Republic of China signed with any developed country. In 2013, New Zealand joined the China’s Belt and Road Initiative to further strengthen ties between both countries.

According to New Zealand Trade & Enterprise figures, New Zealand’s largest export partner is The Greater China region accounting for NZ$19 billion (approximately US$11.8 billion) in 2019 while imports stood at NZ$13 billion (US$8.1 billion).

“K3 Hong Kong in Association with Fred Kan & Co., now gives investors, private equity, family offices, ultra and high net worth individuals a means to invest in China, Japan and New Zealand through one entity,” said Margaret Chen, Head of K3 Hong Kong. “Other services offered include dispute resolution, litigation management, corporate and commercial, and employment among other services, and helping companies establish a foothold in each market.”

Investment sectors of focus between China and New Zealand include food and beverages, natural health and wellness, pet food, and agriculture and technology.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from K3 Legal on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

Meta Connect: Quest 3, AI Advances, Next-Gen Smart Glasses, & The Road To The Metaverse

While the physical world around us is amazing, it’s the combination of our physical and digital worlds that defines our reality. Yet too often, we rely on screens to tap into virtual spaces and content which can pull us away from the moment and the people we’re physically with. More


Digitl: Digital Piracy Makes A Comeback

A decade ago the media sector, in effect, saw off digital piracy. Now piracy is on the way back. Last week, the EU Intellectual Property Office published a report showing piracy declined slowly over the years until 2021 when the trend was reversed. Last year piracy ticked up 3.3%. More


realestate.co.nz: Pre-Election Jitters For Property Market?

Soft start to spring with the lowest new listings for any September on record in nine regions. A pre-election snapshot of the NZ property market reveals a softer-than-expected “spring swing” has begun. September saw new listings down year-on-year in most regions as Kiwis face increasing interest rates and the looming election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 