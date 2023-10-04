New Zealand’s K3 Legal To Launch Hong Kong Office

K3 legal in New Zealand has launched an association with Fred Kan & Co., a law firm with a long history in Hong Kong and a network covering Mainland China, the Greater Bay Area and Japan. This is the first time K3 has established a presence overseas.

Branded as K3 Legal Hong Kong, Margaret Chen, K3 Legal director, has relocated from New Zealand to lead K3 Hong Kong, based out of the Fred Kan & Co. offices. A highly regarded lawyer, Ms Chen’s practice areas include litigation, commercial and business, and New Zealand immigration.

Commenting on the formation of K3 Hong Kong, Chen said:

“K3 Legal is proud to announce its association with Fred Kan & Co., marking a significant enhancement to our global service offerings, and enabling us to help clients spur growth by gaining access to new markets, including China, Hong Kong, and Japan, without the need to seek external counsel. And likewise, for clients in those markets, looking to enter New Zealand, our dual presence allows for a seamless experience.”

Fred Kan & Co., was established in 1981 and has a presence in Beijing, Shanghai and the Greater Bay Area and in Japan. Currently the firm has teams practicing in the areas of arbitration and mediation, construction, litigation, corporate and corporate finance, intellectual property, employment and real estate.

“We are honoured to be associated with K3 and through this association we can now offer a more rounded and seamless service to clients in China including the Greater Bay Area, and Japan seeking to invest in New Zealand,” said Mr Fred Kan, Managing Partner, Fred Kan & Co.

China and New Zealand enjoy close economic and trade ties. The New Zealand-China Free Trade Agreement was signed in 2008 and was the first free trade agreement that People’ Republic of China signed with any developed country. In 2013, New Zealand joined the China’s Belt and Road Initiative to further strengthen ties between both countries.

According to New Zealand Trade & Enterprise figures, New Zealand’s largest export partner is The Greater China region accounting for NZ$19 billion (approximately US$11.8 billion) in 2019 while imports stood at NZ$13 billion (US$8.1 billion).

“K3 Hong Kong in Association with Fred Kan & Co., now gives investors, private equity, family offices, ultra and high net worth individuals a means to invest in China, Japan and New Zealand through one entity,” said Margaret Chen, Head of K3 Hong Kong. “Other services offered include dispute resolution, litigation management, corporate and commercial, and employment among other services, and helping companies establish a foothold in each market.”

Investment sectors of focus between China and New Zealand include food and beverages, natural health and wellness, pet food, and agriculture and technology.

