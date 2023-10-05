Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tatua Financial Results For The Year Ended 31 July 2023

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 9:35 am
Press Release: Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd

The Tatua Board of Directors and Executive met on 4 October 2023 to consider the financial results for the 2022/23 financial year and to finalise the milksolids payout to supplying shareholders.

Over the dairy season from June through to the end of May, we processed 14.85 million kilograms of milksolids supplied by our 101 shareholder farms. As a farmer owned co-operative, these milksolids are the basis for distributing earnings generated over the financial year, less any funds retained for reinvestment.

Wet conditions and lack of sunshine early in the season severely impacted supply, with milk received over the peak supply period 6.6% behind. Fortunately, those same wet conditions helped boost milk supply later in the season, to end 1.0% higher than the previous season overall.

We are pleased to report that the business has had another good year, achieving record Group income of $537 million and earnings available for payout of $225 million.

Revenue from our bulk ingredients business of caseinate, whey protein concentrate (WPC) and anhydrous milkfat (AMF) was the highest ever, buoyed by global dairy protein prices in particular, which contributed significantly to our earnings uplift. Prices have subsequently fallen, which will result in more typical earnings over the year ahead.

The bulk ingredients revenue uplift coincided with combined revenue from our inherently more stable specialised Nutritionals, Foods, and Flavours businesses also reaching a new high, and making a valuable contribution to overall earnings.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Our earnings equate to $15.20 per kilogram of shareholder supplied milksolids, before retentions for reinvestment. This is an improvement on the previous year earnings of $12.65 per kilogram of milksolids, and is a record for Tatua.

We have confirmed a cash payout to shareholders of $12.30 per kilogram of milksolids supplied and have retained $2.90 per kilogram of milksolids, equivalent to $43 million before tax, for reinvestment in the business.

In deciding our payout, we have sought to balance the needs of our shareholders farming businesses, in an environment where costs have increased well beyond mainstream inflation, and our need to continue to invest in the business while also maintaining balance sheet strength.

Our gearing (debt divided by debt plus equity) averaged 21.7% for the year, but lowered to 16% at balance date, following the sale of higher than typical inventory levels.

In addition to achieving record income and earnings, good progress has been made in many areas of the business, including a number of significant capital projects and business improvement initiatives, that together, have once again made for a very complete year.

Our teams in New Zealand and in our off-shore subsidiaries have continued to demonstrate their commitment and dedication to the business and this is reflected in all that has been achieved.

We thank our customers and all those who partnered with us during the past year and now look forward to another productive year ahead.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tatua Co-operative Dairy Company Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
MSD: Fake Company Lands Wage Subsidy Fraudster In Jail

A man has been sent to jail for more than two years after he created a company to defraud taxpayers of more than $120,000 through the COVID-19 Wage Subsidy Scheme. Uatesoni Filimoehala appeared for sentencing in the Auckland District Court having admitted four charges of dishonestly taking or using a document. More


Labour Party: Support For New Retailers

Labour will assist new retailers to set up business as part of its drive to cut the price of groceries and increase competition. “We know that it’s tough right now for many people, and the high cost of food isn’t helping. The inquiry we ordered into competition in the grocery business showed the two big companies who control the grocery industry in NZ were making excess profits of around $1M a day,” says Duncan Webb. More


Government: 100 New Public EV Chargers

The public EV charging network has received a boost with government co-funding announced for over 200 charging ports altogether. Nineteen locations on popular holiday routes targeted and destination charging at convenient places like shopping centres. "We’re working with the industry to ensure charging capacity grows, and in front of demand,” says Megan Woods. More

Meta Connect: Quest 3, AI Advances, Next-Gen Smart Glasses, & The Road To The Metaverse

While the physical world around us is amazing, it’s the combination of our physical and digital worlds that defines our reality. Yet too often, we rely on screens to tap into virtual spaces and content which can pull us away from the moment and the people we’re physically with. More


Digitl: Digital Piracy Makes A Comeback

A decade ago the media sector, in effect, saw off digital piracy. Now piracy is on the way back. Last week, the EU Intellectual Property Office published a report showing piracy declined slowly over the years until 2021 when the trend was reversed. Last year piracy ticked up 3.3%. More


realestate.co.nz: Pre-Election Jitters For Property Market?

Soft start to spring with the lowest new listings for any September on record in nine regions. A pre-election snapshot of the NZ property market reveals a softer-than-expected “spring swing” has begun. September saw new listings down year-on-year in most regions as Kiwis face increasing interest rates and the looming election. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 