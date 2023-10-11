Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Share Farmer Rewards Sweet From Cowmanager

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 10:06 am
Press Release: NZ Dairy Industry Awards

The rewards for entering the 2024 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards (NZDIA) just keep getting sweeter!

Share Farmer of the year entrants will now be in the running to experience a CowManager system for three years.

The Awards give farmers opportunities to accelerate their learning and development, challenge themselves and progress their careers.

This year, all regional finalists win a trip to Queenstown for the National Final gala dinner and could win a share of the substantial national prize pool valued at hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“The benefits from entering and participating in the Awards programme are already huge, from learning opportunities, sharing experiences and helping other farmers, and connecting with mentors in the industry.”

“There is nothing more valuable during tougher times to see how others are overcoming the challenges, and take away those learnings,” says NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon.

“We’re thrilled Share Farmer regional winners could also Experience a CowManager System on their farm and herd for three years, allowing them to optimize their farm management.

CowManager ear sensors provide 24/7 real-time data meaning farmers find cows in heat and catch sick cows earlier, therefore improving their herd’s health and production.

“Our regional winners are farmers who demonstrate best practice and are passionate about animal health and nutrition,” he says.

“Winning a CowManager system for three years will provide an enormous boost to a business, enabling them to make the best decisions for their herd, based on the data collected. If anyone was still looking for a reason to enter - this is it.”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors CowManager, DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian, Ravensdown, and Trelleborg, along with industry partners DairyNZ, MediaWorks and Rural Training Solutions NZ.

For more information go to www.cowmanager.com/nzdia

Enter the 2024 New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards at

www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz

. EarlyBird entries close 27th October 2023, and general entries close midnight 3rd December 2023.

