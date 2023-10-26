Air New Zealand Unveils New Look Premium Check-in At Auckland International Airport

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving customer experiences, Air New Zealand has transformed its premium check-in area at Auckland International Airport, which officially reopened this week.

The space has been fully redesigned to deliver an enhanced premium travel experience for customers from the moment they step through the door.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says that customer feedback on the former premium check-in highlighted the experience could be more seamless so she’s thrilled to get the new space open.

“We’re always listening to customer feedback and looking for ways to improve their experience at every touch point on their journey. After the January floods caused damage to the space, we took the opportunity to completely redesign the footprint creating a better customer flow and installing new and refreshed finishings.”

The new design features sweeping timber curves imitating the contour of a bird’s wing in motion to help guide customers through their check-in journey.

Folded ceiling battens illustrating a stylised nest pattern help soften the area acoustically and illuminated feather motifs, visible between the carved timber screen slats allow design elements to be discovered over time.

A living wall replicating the forest floor of the Waitakere Ranges alongside natural stone, timber finishes and a 12 metre digital wall featuring bespoke art and music add warmth and tactility to the sophisticated space.

Concierge-style desks provide customers with a space to sit to speak with customer service agents, while the popular self-service kiosks and updated bag drop technology provide efficiency.

“We’ve had great feedback that the space now feels bigger, with an improved transition for customers to move from the check-in kiosks to the bag drop. The new colours and textures also provide a sense of calm which is a lovely way to start a trip overseas,” says Leanne.

The refreshed premium check-in is the beginning of a new look and feel for Air New Zealand’s physical spaces, expressing the unique diversity, vibrancy, and personality of Aotearoa.

“We want people to experience Aotearoa at every point in their journey with us so design elements from this space will eventually carry through to our other customer touchpoints including lounges, check-in spaces and aircraft,” Leanne says.

Premium check-in provides frequent flyers, Koru members, and premium cabin customers with an exclusive space to start their journey, allowing them to check-in and drop their bags with swift service and minimal waiting times.

