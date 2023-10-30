Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award Nominations Open

Monday, 30 October 2023, 9:49 am
Press Release: NZ Dairy Industry Awards

With entries still rolling in for the 2024 New Zealand Dairy industry Award programme, the search now begins for this year’s recipient of the Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award, which recognises and celebrates leadership in farming practices and farmers who demonstrate responsibility and sustainability.

The refreshed category is open to farm owners, businesses and former share farmer winners, irrelevant of which dairy company they supply. It incorporates all aspects of sustainability, including environment, animal health and welfare, financial, community and people.

NZDIA General Manager Robin Congdon says a category review found there were many worthy nominations for the category, however those nominees were humble and reluctant to compete for the award.

“The sentiment of the Award was always about celebrating and honouring farmers and farm businesses who are making a difference and doing positive and aspirational things in the dairy sustainability space,” he says.

“This award category allows us to recognise those doing great work done in the responsible dairying space and showcase to the world what the New Zealand Dairy industry is achieving while inspiring others to do the same.”

Anne Douglas, Group Director Farm Source, says sustainable farming is about ‘walking the walk’ not just ‘talking the talk’.

“It’s what you do when no-one is looking. It’s also about not just living for the here and now, but about thinking for the future and those that will come after you, paving the way and being a role model for the next generation of farmers.”

The changes see all confirmed nominees invited to attend their regional awards dinner and be acknowledged as a Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award nominee, with the top three invited to the National Final Dinner in Queenstown where the most outstanding contribution will be honoured with the Fonterra Responsible Dairying Award.

Nominations for the category, including self-nominations, can be made via www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz from November 1st 2023 to January 31st 2024. All farmer businesses and owners who own greater than 50% of a farm business are eligible for nomination, as are former share farmer category winners.

YearRecipients
2023Cameron Henderson
2022Craigmore Farming Services
2021Pete Morgan and Ann Bouma
2020Nick and Nicky Dawson
2019Damian & Jane Roper
2018Wynn and Tracy Brown

