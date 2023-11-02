Vale Michael Turner

It is with much sadness that we advise of the passing of Michael Turner, Eventfinda’s founder, who died in Auckland over the weekend following a short illness. Michael was 56.

Michael grew up in Coromandel before heading to Australia in the 1980s where he built a successful consultancy career advising on emerging technologies.

On returning to New Zealand Michael’s entrepreneurial spirit and inspiring vision led to the establishment of Eventfinda in 2004.

He navigated Eventfinda through many challenges in the early years. Michael worked tirelessly with many in the industry and was instrumental in supporting the early success of numerous event promoters and venue operators.

His persistence and dedication eventually saw the company became New Zealand’s #1 event discovery platform and its largest independent ticketing company. Michael always held global ambitions for Eventfinda and it now operates in Australia, Singapore and Europe.

He held various roles as Eventfinda evolved; including Founder, Chief Executive, and Chair, while remaining a Board Director throughout his tenure.

Living in Bali in recent years, Michael established a number of entrepreneurial ventures and he was a popular member of the local community.

Michael lived with incredible energy, passion, dedication, and a strong commitment to excellence, that made him an inspiration to all who knew and worked with him.

Michael Turner will be sadly missed by us all.

© Scoop Media

