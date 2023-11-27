Blackpearl Group Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Blackpearl Group (NZX:BPG) is excited to announce the appointment of Tori Colebourne as its Chief Marketing Officer, heralding a new chapter of growth for the company. She brings with her a wealth of experience in information systems, data-based marketing, analytics and AI - making her an exceptional addition to Blackpearl Group's leadership team.

In her previous position as Head of Growth at Spark Business Group's AI and data analytics business, Qrious, Tori played a pivotal role in shaping the company's growth trajectory. Her experience in this specialised and renowned division positions her ideally to elevate Blackpearl Group's marketing initiatives to new heights.

Some of Colebourne’s recent achievements include her role in establishing partner channel models and the customer success framework at Spark Business Group to create notable ROI on marketing initiatives. Colebourne also led the release of the inaugural State of AI in New Zealand report in collaboration with Qrious, Spark, the AI Forum, and the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment. This groundbreaking report highlighted the current state of AI adoption in New Zealand.

Founder and CEO of Blackpearl Group, Nick Lisette, remarked, "Tori's arrival marks an exciting new phase for us. Her dynamic approach and deep alignment with our core values and ethos inject fresh energy into our senior leadership team, so we can’t wait for her to start.”

Colebourne's journey to Blackpearl Group reflects her commitment to taking on new challenges. "I firmly believe in the power of stepping outside your comfort zone," she said. "The opportunity to join Blackpearl Group was something I was immediately attracted to and I’m looking forward to contributing to the company's success,” she said.

"Innovation happens when you embrace the unknown and challenge the status quo," Colebourne added. "I'm excited to work with the talented team at Blackpearl Group and ensure their ambitious growth plans continue.”

Cherryl Pressley, Chief Revenue Officer at Blackpearl Group said about Colebourne’s appointment Additionally, “I couldn't be more excited about Tori joining Blackpearl Group. Her experience in marketing, start-ups and recent role as Head of Growth make her an ideal person to come in as our Chief Marketing Officer. She is going to be a phenomenal partner to me, sales, and with partners Tori will help us take our products, particularly Pearl Diver into new markets and industries directly.”

“Blackpearl Group's growth strategy is built on four pillars to drive success: Grow organic revenue, complete a strategic acquisition, substantially grow our data asset, and show up successfully on the NZX,” says Lissette. “With Tori at the helm of our marketing strategy, we feel poised to take Blackpeal’s strategy to the next level.”

