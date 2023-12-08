Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Entries Open For The Inaugural Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropub Awards

Friday, 8 December 2023, 5:00 pm
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

The search is on for New Zealand’s best gastropubs, with entries now open for the inaugural Estrella Damm Top 50 New Zealand Gastropub Awards.

Hosted by Hospitality New Zealand, and sponsored by Estrella Damm, the Top 50 list sets out to celebrate and showcase the very best of the premium food-led pubs in the country.

Gastropubs throughout New Zealand are encouraged to enter the awards, and public votes will determine the Top 50 list. Consumer voting will culminate with an awards ceremony in April 2024, where esteemed hospitality judges select seven regional winners and crown a supreme champion.

The Top 50 New Zealand Gastropubs list will act as a dining out guide for locals and visitors to enjoy again and again, and will spotlight the nation’s thriving gastropub scene.

Hospitality New Zealand Chief Executive, Steve Armitage says, “We’re proud to launch the awards and celebrate New Zealand’s gastropubs. There are more than a thousand gastropubs nationwide and they’re often where locals and visitors go to enjoy restaurant quality food with a relaxed but lively atmosphere. Restaurants are celebrated with various awards, but gastropubs are rarely acknowledged. This is a chance for us to recognise and applaud the hard work that goes into them.”

Cola-Cola Europacific Partners’ Marketing Manager Tracey McKay says Estrella Damm is delighted to be the headline sponsor of the inaugural awards. “This sponsorship reflects Estrella Damm’s ongoing commitment to gastronomy globally. Originating from Barcelona and the number one selling beer in Spain, Estrella Damm is brewed to the same recipe since 1876, using 100% natural ingredients. The quality ingredients of Estrella Damm are the perfect pairing with quality food”.

“The Top 50 list will provide a platform for foodies to explore the culinary excellence available at gastropubs throughout New Zealand. The sponsorship reflects our commitment to supporting businesses that are innovative and hero high-quality ingredients.”

Those wanting to enter their gastropub in the awards have until 31 January to get their entries in.

