CHEP Recognised As Top Employer In New Zealand And Attains Prestigious Global Top Employer Certification

Auckland, New Zealand, 30 January 2024 - Certified for the 2nd consecutive year as a Top Employer in New Zealand by the Top Employers Institute, CHEP, part of the Brambles Group and the global leader in supply chain solutions, also stands among the exclusive group of 17 elite organisations worldwide to achieve the coveted Global Top Employer certification.

The Top Employer certification is a testament to CHEP’s dedication to fostering a workplace culture that prioritises employee wellbeing, professional development, and overall job satisfaction. This recognition is a result of the company's continuous efforts to align human resources practices with global standards of excellence.

Commenting on the achievement, Victoria Pickles, Human Resources Vice President for CHEP Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa said, "We are honoured to be recognised as a global Top Employer while also earning the Top Employer seal in Asia Pacific and New Zealand for the 2nd time. This demonstrates our relentless efforts in enhancing employee experiences, supporting career development, inspiring innovation, and fostering a workplace culture centred around diversity, inclusion, and sustainability. This achievement reflects our ongoing commitment to creating a workplace where our employees feel that they belong, can thrive, develop, and contribute to our collective success. Being recognised as a Top Employer is not just about the present, it is a commitment to continuous improvement in our future. We learn a lot from the process of benchmarking our efforts and we commit to using this knowledge to nurture our talent, foster leadership and continue to create an amazing place to work.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Adam Pfeiffer, Country General Manager for CHEP New Zealand added, "It is a great honour to receive the Top Employer certification for the second time in the country. We have achieved high employee engagement by aligning our organisation’s purpose with those of our people. We understand that employee engagement is key to delivering effectively for our customers and all our stakeholders. With our sustainable share-and-reuse business model, our development initiatives, and our diversity-and-inclusion programmes, we believe we are building a company that our employees are proud to be part of. In New Zealand, our exceptional 100% score in business strategy highlights our success in positioning the New Zealand business strategy seamlessly with the broader CHEP strategy. This achievement reflects our commitment to a localised approach, crafting strategies specifically tailored to address the unique needs and nuances of our valued New Zealand customers. The outstanding success of CHEP today is indicative to the substantial contributions of our dedicated workforce, tirelessly striving to shape CHEP into an exemplary organisation.”

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

In 2023, CHEP surpassed its 2025 goal of 40% female representation on its Board while achieving 36.3% of women in management roles globally. It also continued to improve its safety performance, delivering its best year on record with a 31% reduction of injury rates based on FY20 levels. To better support its diverse workforce, it expanded its range of accessibility schemes and now offers employee resource groups across race, disability, gender and literacy/disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds. The company sees the Top Employer achievement as a motivation to continue driving innovation, cultivating employee wellbeing, and contributing to the growth and prosperity of the global workforce.

CHEP has been recognised as a Top Employer in 26 countries around the world, including Australia, Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Namibia, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Swaziland, Thailand, Türkiye, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom and the United States, while earning regional Top Employer recognition in Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

© Scoop Media

