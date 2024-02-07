Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Unison’s Safe Sparks Goes Digital: Bringing Electricity Safety Education To Schools In A New And Interactive Way

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 9:47 am
Press Release: Unison

Electricity distributor, Unison Networks (Unison) is launching a digital safety education programme to increase awareness of safety around electricity within its communities through a new animated and interactive online programme for schools.

Unison has delivered its face to face ‘Safe Sparks’ programme in schools for over 21 years, helping children understand the dangers of electricity. Every year Unison visits primary schools across its Hawke’s Bay, Taupō and Rotorua areas, with more than 4,800 children having participated in the programme over the last three years.

Safe Sparks covers topics such as identifying electricity in the home, understanding how it is made, and developing skills to stay safe around it. It also includes important information on Unison's electrical assets in the community such as power poles, lines and boxes.

The digital Safe Sparks programme will serve as a valuable resource for school teachers to introduce children to electricity safety or as a refresher in between visits from Unison's in-person Safe Sparks team. It is accessible, free of charge for all primary schools in Unison's Hawke’s Bay, Taupō and Rotorua network regions.

Unison Group General Manager People, Safety and Culture, Rachel Masters says with the increasing use of technology in education and the restrictions Covid-19 brought, Unison saw the opportunity to bring its important safety messages to school children in a new and interactive way.

"We are thrilled to introduce the digital Safe Sparks programme to our community. With all the key messaging of our in-person programme, the digital version offers another fun and engaging way for children to learn about staying safe around electricity.

“Electricity safety is a serious matter, and we believe that educating children at a young age saves lives. We hope that by making this programme available digitally, we can reach even more children with our safety messages.

"We encourage all primary schools in our areas to take advantage of this free resource and help us create a safer community," Mrs Masters said.

Designed for both younger and older children, the digital programme can be completed as a class activity or individually. At the end of the programme, there is a form to fill out, allowing Unison to track the reach of its Safe Sparks programme and life-saving messaging.

To learn more about and request access to Unison’s new digital Safe Sparks programme, visit www.unison.co.nz/safesparks.

