Dr Erica Whineray Kelly Appointed Chief Medical Officer For Southern Cross Healthcare

Southern Cross Healthcare has appointed Dr Erica Whineray Kelly as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). She will take up the position in February this year.

Dr Whineray Kelly has more than 20 years’ experience in healthcare as a highly regarded breast cancer surgeon, doctor and health advocate, co-founding the Auckland Breast Centre and Focus Radiotherapy. She initially joined Southern Cross Healthcare in August 2023 as Transformation Lead for Women’s Health before taking on the CMO role next month.

Southern Cross Healthcare CEO Chris White says Dr Whineray Kelly’s extensive experience, thought leadership and extensive networks across New Zealand’s health sector will support the business as it delivers its ‘Reimagining 2033’ 10-year strategy.

“Our strategy is ambitious, and we are accelerating the changes we need to make to bring it to life, including the appointment of Erica as our first fulltime CMO,” White said.

“In partnership with our hospitals, joint venture partners and valued specialists, our strategy is about taking everything that is already great about Southern Cross Healthcare today and supercharging it for the future.”

Dr Whineray Kelly holds numerous consulting and advisory roles within New Zealand’s health sector, as well as serving as Trustee of Te Tāpui Atawhai Auckland City Mission.

Southern Cross Healthcare’s departing CMO Associate Professor Matt Clark held the role for four years and is stepping down to focus on fulltime clinical work across public and private surgical practice.

“We can’t overstate Matt’s contribution to our business over the past four years, including his clinical leadership through the many phases and impacts of Covid-19. He has also been pivotal to our recent progress in orthopaedic robotic technology, clinical process improvement, and clinical governance,” adds White.

Associate Professor Clark’s last day in the role is Friday 9 February and Dr Whineray Kelly starts her new fulltime role on Monday 12 February.

