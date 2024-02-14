Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Golden Weather Sees Confidence Lift

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 9:20 am
Press Release: REINZ

According to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ), January 2024 has seen slower sales and a significant increase in the number of property listings available. This shows confidence from sellers while warming up buyers with a greater choice of property to choose from.

“January is usually a slower month for the completion of sales in New Zealand and this year is no exception with 2,995 properties being sold. While this is 4.9% more than January 2023, the increase in listings is a stronger indicator that the market continues to pick up. Listings increased by 10.4% nationally and 5.4% for New Zealand, excluding Auckland, year-on-year. The biggest increases in listings compared with the previous month were seen in Wellington at 148%, followed by Gisborne at 84%, Canterbury at 81%, and Auckland at 76.8%,” says Jen Baird, REINZ Chief Executive...Read more

The number one advantage between REINZ data and other housing data on the market is that REINZ has access to sales data from the time the price is locked in (unconditional data) as opposed to when the house changes hands (settlement date) which can often be weeks or months later. Therefore, REINZ data is the best and most timely measure of recent housing market activity.

