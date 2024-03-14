Youngman Richardson Expands Nationwide Network

Following on from the establishment of a South Auckland branch, Youngman Richardson is extending its reach further with the opening of a site in Hamilton. Situated at 3/31 Chafer Place, Te Rapa, the new branch is easily accessed from the on and off-ramps of the nearby motorway and from other parts of the city.

“The decision to open a branch in the Waikato area is a direct result of feedback from our existing customers,” says Youngman Richardson’s Managing Director, Ed Richardson. “The move will now give our customers who operate in Waikato and the Bay of Plenty region better access to products and service capabilities.”

Open as at the beginning of March 2024 the new location has a showroom which enables the company to showcase a wide variety of light construction equipment. There is also the ability to provide service and repair options for light construction equipment.

The Waikato branch has a dedicated meeting room for YR representatives to hot-desk. “We have been wanting to increase our exposure in the Waikato, Bay of Plenty region for some time,” says Ed. “This expansion not only meets the needs of our existing customers but also provides our sales representatives in the region with a convenient base to bolster our sales presence."

Youngman Richardson is looking forward to serving the thriving Waikato/Bay of Plenty business community from its new Waikato Branch based in Hamilton.

For more information contact Youngman Richardson Auckland

Head Office 09 443 2436; Mt Wellington, Auckland, 09 553 5470; Waikato/BOP 07 595 0245 Wellington 04 212 2456 or for South Island enquiries, 03 341 6923. Alternatively visit yrco.co.nz.

