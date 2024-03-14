New Canterbury Showhome By Design Builders Opening To The Public

Design Builders Canterbury is proud to announce their first showhome will soon be open to the public in one of the most sought-after suburbs of Christchurch.

March is set to be a winning month for Design Builders Canterbury as they prepare to open their first-ever Design Builders showhome to the public. The new showhome named ‘The Rayburn’ is a bold designer home in the suburb of Papanui and will be available to visit from 22nd March 2024

According to Alex Caddick from Design Builders, The Rayburn scales the height of excellence and has been crafted for a seamless blend of practicality and visual impact.

“Our design and build team knew we needed to create something special for the site we chose on a tree-lined street with contemporary architecture. We believe we got it right with the perfect amount of natural light, privacy, and spatial harmony.”

The Rayburn is a two-storey, four-bedroom home with an entertainer’s kitchen featuring a scullery, three luxurious bathrooms, a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, and a double garage.

“We’ve made clever use of all 275m2 of space, and you can’t help but be impressed with this home’s functionality and convenience while being visually captivating at the same time.”

The Rayburn will be open to visit from The 22nd March 2024. The showhome will be open every Friday – Sunday 11am – 3pm at 40 Rayburn Ave, Papanui

“We can’t wait to show the general public what is possible when you think outside the square. We welcome all soon-to-be homeowners to visit The Rayburn soon.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

About Design Builders

Design Builders is a multi-award-winning company with over a quarter of a century of expertise in the designing and building of homes in New Zealand. The experienced team prides itself on designing and building homes that are as unique as their owners. From the initial sketch to the handing over of the keys, you can rely on Design Builders to offer the full package to the highest of standards.

© Scoop Media

