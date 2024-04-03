CyberCure Prepares For Growth With New Leadership Appointment

Wellington, New Zealand - 2nd April 2024. CyberCure Limited, a leading New Zealand cybersecurity advisory and services company, is excited to announce the appointment of Steve McCabe as its Chief Strategy Officer and Director. With an extensive background in cybersecurity and strategic leadership, McCabe's addition to the team marks a pivotal moment as CyberCure gears up for its next phase of growth and innovation.

Steve McCabe brings with him over 27 years of experience in the cybersecurity industry, having served in various roles including Head of Security for British Gas in the UK before joining PwC NZ as a partner in 2014. Since 2020 he has been an independent adviser working across corporate, technology and government sectors and was the initiating Programme Director for the National Cyber Security Uplift at Te Whatu Ora. His expertise in developing and executing strategic initiatives will play a crucial role in steering CyberCure towards sustainable growth while continuing to deliver high-value cybersecurity solutions to clients.

Commenting on the appointment, Tessa Anton, co-Founder and CEO of CyberCure, expressed her excitement, stating, "We're delighted to welcome Steve on board. His wealth of experience and strategic vision will be instrumental as we navigate through this exciting phase of expansion. We’re at a stage where we need to ensure that we grow sustainably and continue to offer our clients high-value, real-world solutions to the cyber problems of today and tomorrow. Steve is key to that.”

In his new role, Steve McCabe will be responsible for overseeing the development and execution of strategy to steer the company through its next phase of growth.

Reflecting on his appointment, McCabe said, "This is a fantastic opportunity to join CyberCure at this stage in its development. The founders are an incredibly talented group of individuals and together, they’ve carved out a clear vision of what success looks like for the company and their clients. I’m excited about helping us realise that vision."

CyberCure Limited is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand, and offers bespoke cybersecurity consulting and services to a wide range of clients including some of Aotearoa’s most trusted brands. To learn more about CyberCure and its offerings, visit https://cybercure.co.nz.

