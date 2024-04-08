Energy Resources Aotearoa Adds Channel Infrastructure To Membership

Energy Resources Aotearoa (ERA) is pleased to announce the inclusion of Channel Infrastructure to our fast-growing membership.

"The addition of Channel Infrastructure to Energy Resources Aotearoa is a testament to the power of our work to bring together diverse perspectives from across the energy sector." said ERA chief executive John Carnegie.

"We are proud to represent the sector in its entirety - from producers through to the firms that underpin New Zealand’s supply infrastructure like Channel Infrastructure."

Channel Infrastructure is New Zealand’s leading fuel infrastructure company, based at Marsden Point, in Northland. Channel operates New Zealand’s largest fuel import terminal, supporting around 40% of its transport fuel demand through its harbour and jetty infrastructure, extensive storage tanks, and pipeline to Auckland. Their expertise lies in safely and efficiently storing and transporting fuel that is owned by their customers, including petrol, aviation fuel, and diesel.

Channel Infrastructure CEO, Rob Buchanan, said:

"Energy Resources Aotearoa’s commitment to advocating for a pragmatic and achievable approach to New Zealand’s energy future aligns with our own. We are excited to support their drive for forward-thinking policy that accelerates the transition to a lower emissions future, which is good for New Zealand."

ERA continues to expand its membership to represent a wide spectrum of industry voices, from explorers and producers, to distributors, sellers, and users, of energy resources. Channel Infrastructure's expertise and fresh perspectives will help ERA to ensure that affordable and reliable energy is available for all New Zealanders.

