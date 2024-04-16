Clarity Gin Wins Gold And Best In Show At 2024 London Spirits Competition

Clarity Distilling Company continues to impress in the spirits industry, securing a Gold medal and the esteemed Best in Show by Country title at the 7th London Spirits Competition for their Clarity 2023 Gin. This latest accolade adds to the company's impressive track record, reinforcing their commitment to excellence in crafting exceptional spirits.

Founded just a year ago by Stephanie and George, Clarity Distilling Company has quickly gained recognition for its dedication, passion, and commitment to quality. Their journey in the industry has been characterized by unwavering dedication to crafting spirits that resonate with both consumers and industry professionals.

The judging process at the London Spirits Competition goes beyond blind tasting, evaluating factors such as label design, packaging, and storytelling effectiveness. Clarity Gin excelled in all areas – quality, value, and packaging – impressing a panel of leading spirits buyers, consultants, and experts with extensive commercial buying experience.

Clarity 2023 Gin received a final score of 94 out of 100 across the three categories, further solidifying its status as an exceptional spirit.

Stephanie and George, the founders of Clarity Distilling Company, express their gratitude for the recognition their spirits have received. They are immensely proud to see their craft being acknowledged on a global stage.

Clarity Distilling Company's commitment to excellence and innovation shines through in every bottle they produce, reflecting their dedication to quality and craftsmanship.

Over 2000 spirit brands, a record number of entrants from more than 80 countries, ranging from the UK and the US to Croatia and India, vied for medals in this year’s competition. The top categories by entries were Gin, Rum, Whisky, Liqueurs, Vodka, Brandy, and Tequila. Gin makes up the largest Category with 520 gin brands Entered this year.

