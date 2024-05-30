Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Debt Interest Costs Soon To Be Higher Than Spending On Primary Schools, Secondary Schools & Ministry Of Justice Combined

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 4:13 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming the projected explosion in Government debt over the next 4 years, which will see interest payments amounting to more than $4,622 for every household in the coming financial year alone.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, said:“Government debt ballooned by 161% under Grant Robertson. Forget cutting it back, Nicola Willis is pumping it even higher.

“Treasury forecast interest payments will amount to $9.2 billion ($4,622 per household) in the 2024/25 fiscal year. That’s the same as what the Government will spend on primary schools, secondary schools and the Ministry of Justice combined.

“Today was Nicola Willis’s opportunity to save our kids and grandkids from higher taxes and a sovereign debt recking ball. Instead, she has continued the legacy of Grant Robertson. That’s now what Kiwis voted for.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 