Stuff Grows The Country’s Largest Digital And Print Audience

Stuff Group’s digital and print audience has grown to more than 3.4 million New Zealanders each month and continues to be the largest in the country*, Nielsen CMI readership results released today reveal.

Across its broad ecosystem of flagship audience products, including New Zealand’s largest news website stuff.co.nz, national mastheads The Post and the Sunday Star-Times, regional and community titles including The Press and the Waikato Times, social site Neighbourly and its suite of premium magazines such as NZ House & Garden, Stuff reaches 3.44M Kiwis every month. This is the largest digital and print audience in Aotearoa and 1.9% larger than last quarter*.

The growth of new digital news sites with additional features and content has also significantly grown the reach of much loved news brands The Post, The Press and the Waikato Times despite small declines in print audiences since last quarter. Digital and print subscribers now deliver almost double the reach of print alone with a combined audience of 788,000 for The Post, 637,000 for The Press and 406,000 for the Waikato Times*. Digital subscriptions to the mastheads grew 17% over just the last quarter**.

Stuff Masthead Publishing Managing Director Joanna Norris says: “The way Kiwis consume their news is changing and Stuff Group is delivering the right content in the right formats to cement its number one audience position.”

The Nielsen survey shows Your Weekend - inserted in The Press, The Post and the Waikato Times each Saturday - remains Aotearoa’s number one weekend magazine, reaching 292,000 readers a week. The survey also shows more than 791,000 Kiwis read one or more of Stuff’s premium magazine titles.

NZ House & Garden magazine reaches 374,000 readers each month, 29% ahead of its nearest competitor. New Zealand Gardener magazine reaches 245,000 Kiwis every month, the same number as it did in the previous quarter while TV Guide retains the largest reach of the three at 335,000 Kiwis every week.

Stuff Brand Connections Managing Director Matt Headland says premium print content continues to attract large audiences even as they migrate to paid digital subscriptions. “Our commercial partners know the value of advertising and integrating into high-trust products with highly-engaging, quality local journalism, both in digital and print. The growth of Stuff’s first-person data through new digital environments adds to the personalised experiences we can offer, in a large but highly targeted environment.”

Norris says unique content is key to attracting and retaining New Zealanders at scale.

“We are committed to delivering the best journalism in the formats that work for our varying audiences’ lifestyles, whether that be a newspaper to your home or a digital news site on your phone.”

