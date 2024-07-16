Wairoa Horticulture Cadet Triumphs In 2024 Gisborne Young Grower Of The Year Competition

Sirius Tamati-Smith, a promising 22-year-old graduate from the Haumako cadet horticulture programme, emerged victorious as the Best Apple Grower at the prestigious 2024 Gisborne Young Grower of the Year competition. The event, held at the EIT Rural Studies Unit in Gisborne on Thursday, June 27, showcased the talents of nine contestants, testing their expertise in fruit and vegetable cultivation alongside essential industry skills.

Competitors faced rigorous assessments covering both theoretical knowledge and practical applications, ranging from financial acumen to operational tasks like tractor driving. The highlight of the competition included individual speeches and a panel discussion during the gala dinner, where Sirius impressed judges with his insightful analysis on optimizing orchard profitability by reducing intermediary costs.

"I explained how minimising intermediary costs can maximize orchard profitability," Sirius remarked. "It's about ensuring that more of the returns from our apples reach the consumer's back-pocket, not the middleman's."

Currently employed as a foreman at Whakapau orchard in Wairoa, owned by Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust's commercial entity ‘E TIPU’, Sirius credits the competition for expanding his horticultural skills and motivating him towards his career goals.

"This experience pushed me out of my comfort zone in a positive way," Sirius shared. "It broadened my understanding of business planning, irrigation, and other critical aspects of orchard management."

To qualify for the competition, contestants must be full-time employees in the fruit and vegetable industry and under 30 years old as of December 31, 2023. Sirius's triumph not only underscores his dedication and proficiency but also highlights his potential as a future leader in orchard management.

As part of his prize, Sirius will attend the upcoming Apple and Pear Conference in Hawkes Bay this month, further enriching his industry knowledge and networking opportunities.

Robin Kaa, General Manager of Haumako is proud of Sirius’s achievement.

“This recognition is well-deserved given this was his first attempt, we congratulate Sirius on taking up this wero (challenge) and on his remarkable achievement. Sirius holds a special place in our team as one of the enrolments to the inaugural Haumako cadetship program in 2021. His commitment and perseverance have been evident throughout his journey, concluding with his graduation in June with his NZ Level 3 Certificate in Horticulture (Fruit Production).

We are confident that Sirius has a bright future ahead in the horticulture industry, and we look forward to witnessing his continued growth and success with the Ahuwhenua Young Grower Awards next in his sights. Ka mau te wehi, Sirius!"

Leon Symes, Chair of Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa, emphasized the importance of their horticulture programme on Wairoa's economic resilience and recovery. The initiative has already transformed 28 hectares of Māori-owned land into thriving orchards, creating jobs and training for local youth.

Seeking a loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund, the Trust aims to expand horticulture in the region by building water storage and a local packhouse. They anticipate creating 35 full-time jobs and developing their own fruit brand, building on a successful $800,000 annual contribution to the local economy from existing orchards.

"Our big-picture aim is to boost economic growth and social well-being in Wairoa, ensuring we can overcome challenges like Cyclone Gabrielle and the recent flooding more quickly. We're asking the government to partner with us to create local jobs and make our economy stronger. Our achievements so far show we can get things done,” said Symes.

