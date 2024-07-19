Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Three Major Insurers Exclude Deep Sea Mining Reflecting A Growing Industry Trend

Friday, 19 July 2024, 4:16 am
Press Release: Deep Sea Mining Campaign

In a significant move reflecting the growing concern within the financial sector, three leading insurers – Hannover Re, Zurich Insurance Group, and Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) – have joined prominent reinsurer Swiss Re to officially exclude deep sea mining (DSM) from their underwriting activities. This trend poses a major impediment to the industry getting off the ground. The exclusion of DSM by these insurers indicates the recognition of the environmental and financial risks associated with this type of mining.

Deep Sea Mining Campaign Finance Advocacy Officer Andy Whitmore says “The stance of these major insurance companies to exclude DSM sends a powerful message to the entire financial sector about the viability of DSM.

Hannover Re and Swiss Re are two of the world's top three global reinsurers.¹ Their exclusion of DSM significantly impacts the industry, as reinsurers like them provide crucial financial backing for other insurers.” Hannover Re ceased underwriting DSM projects² from 2023. Zurich Insurance Group³ has confirmed to the Deep Sea Mining Campaign their lack of interest in insuring DSM activities. VIG has also affirmed their exclusion of DSM, citing it alongside other non-conventional mining, such as shale gas and shale oil.

This information has come to light as the International Seabed Authority is negotiating in Jamaica the regulations under which any DSM could take place. Insurance was on the agenda this week with delegates emphasising the need for “multiple, comprehensive insurance policies to cover all aspects of deep-sea mining.”

“With leading insurers refusing to cover DSM, the financial burden and risks become increasingly insurmountable for companies pursuing this type of mining. And the regulations for DSM should eventually require insurance in order for companies to receive a mining licence. The risks are exemplified by The Metals Company (TMC), which is attempting to secure a mining licence from the ISA despite incomplete regulations. TMC themselves note the risk of not being able to obtain insurance in their Annual Report to the Security Exchanges Commission.” concludes Whitmore.

The Deep Sea Mining Campaign (DSMC) has had a consistent focus on this emerging and very real threat to the world’s oceans. Our unique approach combines research and evidence-based advocacy, finance advocacy and collaborative solidarity with frontline communities, and regional and international partners and networks.

