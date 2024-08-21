D2L Acquires Global SaaS Learning Solution H5P Group And Launches AI Package

D2L, a global learning technology company, is helping to further transform e-learning with its acquisition of H5P Group, a leading provider of interactive content creation software. D2L also recently launched D2L Lumi, a new artificial intelligence (AI) package designed to help empower educators.

These two new developments can help further bolster D2L’s commitment to product innovation, accessibility for learners, personalisation, and a more human-centric approach to artificial intelligence.

The Canadian-headquartered company is known in Australia and New Zealand for its learning innovation platform, D2L Brightspace. This cloud-based software platform is used by schools, higher educational institutions, associations, and businesses for online and blended classroom learning.

H5P Group is the creator of H5P, the cutting-edge software platform for creating rich learning content interactives. H5P's innovative suite of over 60 interactive content tools in areas such as live-engagement activities, formative assessment, and interactive learning, along with its AI-powered Smart Import Tool, help educators access enriched course materials to boost learning outcomes, driving innovation and engagement for millions of individuals in more than 50 countries.

Tony Maguire Regional Director ANZ at D2L (Photo/Supplied)

Tony Maguire, Regional Director for Australia and New Zealand at D2L, said D2L's investment in H5P and support of the H5P community is a commitment to aid in empowering educators and helping to enhance the learning experience for users.

"For years, D2L has facilitated advanced content creation through its integration with H5P,” he said. “Our team remains committed to supporting the H5P open-source community, fostering innovation and high-quality interactive content. This dedication can enable D2L to continue to deliver impactful learning experiences that are able to help transform learning experiences around the world."

Meanwhile, the launch of D2L Lumi, a new artificial intelligence (AI)- powered package, to help educators create better content, assessments, and activities. By supporting the people at the centre of the learning experience, D2L Lumi is engineered to help deliver outstanding learner outcomes and enhance efficiency for educators and course authors.

Maguire said the feature had been developed with privacy and data governance in mind and can help provide users with more ways to build high-quality, engaging, human-centred learning experiences with more ease.

“We’re strategically integrating D2L Lumi so that it can be used in everyday workflows to help enhance them in meaningful ways while keeping humans at the core of everything we do,” he said.

D2L Lumi is available for D2L Brightspace across Creator+, Performance+ and all product lines to help improve outcomes for learners, enhance efficiency for course authors and provide valuable insights for leadership. This initial launch includes four key features, Lumi Quiz, Lumi Idea, Lumi Practice and Lumi Chat.

Early customers of D2L Lumi have stated that they are saving time while building higher-quality, human-centred learning experiences, including Deakin University.

"At Deakin, we are extremely excited about the recent introduction of D2L Lumi. This innovative tool will not only streamline processes and save our academic staff valuable time but will also enrich the learning resources and content available to our students,” said Kathryn Perus, Manager of Digital Learning Environments at Deakin University. “Lumi operates within a platform our academic staff are already familiar with, offering the added reassurance that our data and content remain private and secure, without being used to train language models."

The launch of D2L Lumi follows the recent announcement of the arrival of Achievement+ for D2L Brightspace. This new package can help higher education institutions and other organisations easily deliver and report on outcome-based education.

D2L Achievement+ can make it easier to help learners achieve their goals, with an intuitive interface to help manage and align learning outcomes to course material, while a dashboard of centralised program outcome achievement data can help simplify reporting for accreditation and boosts insights for continual learning improvement.

About D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with customers all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it.

© Scoop Media

