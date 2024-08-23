Magnolia Dairy Raw Milk Recalled Due To Campylobacter Concerns

Magnolia Real Limited is recalling specific batches of its Magnolia Dairy brand Fresh Whole Full Cream Certified Organic Raw Milk (unpasteurised), as the product may contain Campylobacter bacteria.

“The concern with this unpasteurised milk is that it may contain Campylobacter, a foodborne bacterium that can make you sick,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“The affected product is Magnolia Dairy brand Fresh Whole Full Cream Certified Organic Raw Milk with use-by dates between 13 August 2024 up to and including 25 August 2024.

The product was sold through a vending machine at Magnolia’s premises in Silverdale, Auckland. It has not been exported.

“This raw milk should not be consumed. Return it to Magnolia for a refund or, if that’s not possible, throw it out,” says Mr Arbuckle.

“You can also heat the raw milk until just boiling, or to 70 degrees, for 1 minute to kill any bacteria present before drinking it.

“Drinking raw milk carries inherent risks as it may contain harmful bacteria that are killed through the pasteurisation process.”

Symptoms of Campylobacter infection are vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, headache, and body aches.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

The product under recall was identified through routine testing, and there have been no reports of associated illness.

Up-to-date details of the recall are available on our food recall page.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will be working with Magnolia Real Limited to understand how the contamination occurred and to prevent its recurrence,” Mr Arbuckle said.

Raw milk is not pasteurised, which means it misses out on an important process that kills harmful bacteria. Read more about food safety risk associated with raw milk on the NZFS website.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page.

For more information please email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

