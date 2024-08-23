Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Magnolia Dairy Raw Milk Recalled Due To Campylobacter Concerns

Friday, 23 August 2024, 5:00 pm
Press Release: NZ Food Safety

Magnolia Real Limited is recalling specific batches of its Magnolia Dairy brand Fresh Whole Full Cream Certified Organic Raw Milk (unpasteurised), as the product may contain Campylobacter bacteria.

“The concern with this unpasteurised milk is that it may contain Campylobacter, a foodborne bacterium that can make you sick,” says New Zealand Food Safety deputy director-general Vincent Arbuckle.

“The affected product is Magnolia Dairy brand Fresh Whole Full Cream Certified Organic Raw Milk with use-by dates between 13 August 2024 up to and including 25 August 2024.

The product was sold through a vending machine at Magnolia’s premises in Silverdale, Auckland. It has not been exported.

“This raw milk should not be consumed. Return it to Magnolia for a refund or, if that’s not possible, throw it out,” says Mr Arbuckle.

“You can also heat the raw milk until just boiling, or to 70 degrees, for 1 minute to kill any bacteria present before drinking it.

“Drinking raw milk carries inherent risks as it may contain harmful bacteria that are killed through the pasteurisation process.”

Symptoms of Campylobacter infection are vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, headache, and body aches.

If you have consumed any of this product and are concerned for your health, contact your health professional, or call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

The product under recall was identified through routine testing, and there have been no reports of associated illness.

Up-to-date details of the recall are available on our food recall page.

“As is our usual practice, NZFS will be working with Magnolia Real Limited to understand how the contamination occurred and to prevent its recurrence,” Mr Arbuckle said.

Raw milk is not pasteurised, which means it misses out on an important process that kills harmful bacteria. Read more about food safety risk associated with raw milk on the NZFS website.

The vast majority of food sold in New Zealand is safe, but sometimes problems can occur. Help keep yourself and your family safe by subscribing to our recall alerts. Information on how to subscribe is on the NZFS food recall page.

For more information please email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Food Safety on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 