Young Enterprise Teams Shine At Hawke's Bay Farmers Markets

28 August

On Sunday, 18th August, the Hawke's Bay Farmers Market was abuzz with entrepreneurial spirit as 73 Young Enterprise teams set up stalls, offering a diverse range of goods and services to thousands of eager market-goers. With the sun shining brightly and temperatures reaching a stunning 25 degrees, the market was a hub of activity - filled with the sound of live music and the bustling presence of families, kids, and dogs.

The vibrant atmosphere was a testament to the hard work and creativity of the young entrepreneurs, who impressed the crowds with their innovative products and business acumen. The market provided an invaluable opportunity for these students to gain real-world experience, connecting directly with customers and showcasing their ventures.

The excitement continued the following weekend at the Napier Urban Farmers Market on Saturday, 24th August, where 8 Young Enterprise teams spent the day engaging with the community. Despite a smaller turnout, the market was a success, with the teams receiving positive feedback and valuable insights into running a business.

These events highlight the importance of supporting young entrepreneurs and providing them with platforms to develop their skills and grow their businesses. The Hawke's Bay and Napier communities showed tremendous support for these budding business leaders, making both markets a resounding success. The YES program is delivered in Hawke’s Bay by the Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce, and supported by sponsors, Tumu Group, Napier City Council, Hastings District Council, Central Hawke’s Bay Mayors Task Force for Jobs, and Pan Pac.

