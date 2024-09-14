Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Operational Launch Of Tyrewise A Big Win For The Automotive Industry

Saturday, 14 September 2024, 11:47 pm
Press Release: Auto Stewardship

Auto Stewardship New Zealand (ASNZ) today welcomes the operational launch of the Tyrewise product stewardship scheme for end-of-life tyres.

ASNZ Chair Mark Gilbert says the launch is a testament to the willingness and hard work of the industry to create a sustainable solution for tyres in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The ASNZ trustees and I are very proud of all the work the industry, working group, and scheme managers have put in to get us to this point,” he says. “Having a national system in place for managing tyres throughout their lifecycle is an amazing accomplishment, and no small feat.”

ASNZ provides the governance structure for Tyrewise and is recognised as the Product Stewardship Organisation as required by the Waste Minimisation Act. This means the scheme has the highest level of oversight, accountability and transparency, Mark says.

“The Tyrewise scheme has been over a decade in the making, which only further goes to show how committed the industry is to regulated product stewardship, and ending the practice of sending tyres to landfill or stockpiles.”

The operational launch means tyre ‘generators’, like tyre shops, can have their end-of-life tyres collected for free, and members of the public can also dispose of up to five worn out tyres for free at collection sites around the country.

Tyrewise officially launched in Aotearoa New Zealand on 1 March when a ‘tyre stewardship fee’ came into effect for newly imported tyres – whether they were sold loose or on a motor vehicle.

“Up until now only around 40% of the 6.5 million tyres which reach their end of life each year in New Zealand were being recycled. Tyrewise has a target of 80% of tyres recovered, for recycling or use in a new product, by its fourth year, and over 90% by its sixth year,” Mark says.

You can find out more about ASNZ at www.autostewardship.org.nz and Tyrewise at www.tyrewise.co.nz

