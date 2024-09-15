Rob Taylor Steps Down As Chair Of NZ Trucking Association, Ken Winsloe Appointed As New President

After eight years of dedicated service as the Chair of the New Zealand Trucking Association, Rob Taylor has stepped down from his role. Rob’s tenure has been marked by a deep commitment to road safety and the growth of the industry. Following the sale of his business, Rob devoted his time to the Association, playing a pivotal role in launching the Road Safety Truck. His passion for the project was evident as he enthusiastically drove the truck to schools and towns across New Zealand, engaging with communities and educating the next generation on road safety.

Left: Rob Taylor, Outgoing President NZ Trucking Association Right: Ken Winsloe, President NZ Trucking Association (Photo/Supplied))

Reflecting on his time with the Road Safety Truck, Rob shared, "Some of the best moments of my life have come from driving that truck. The excitement on the kids' faces, the comments they'd make—they'd leave me smiling all day. I'd come home feeling like I was on cloud nine. Rina would have to tell me to calm down. It’s been one of the best things I’ve ever done, giving back to an industry that’s been wonderful to me. The friendships I’ve made over the years are lifelong."

Although stepping down as Chair, Rob will remain connected to the trucking community. He still owns a truck and plans to join tours with fellow truck enthusiasts, continuing his journey in an industry he loves.

The NZ Trucking Association is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Winsloe as the new President. Ken, who recently retired, now brings his extensive business acumen and Health and Safety experience to the role. He is eager to work closely with the team to further the Association’s mission of enhancing safety and supporting the transport industry.

Joining Ken on the executive board are two new members: Leeanne Anderson, who has spent her entire life in the trucking industry and is the HR & Administration Manager at Opeezland, and Tyler Forsyth, who is the General Manager – Fleet & Group Operations at Corde.

Both bring valuable insights and experience to the board, contributing to the Association’s ongoing efforts to make the transport industry safer and more connected.

The NZ Trucking Association looks forward to the future with this new leadership, confident in the continued growth and success of the organisation under Ken Winsloe’s guidance. It's fantastic to have such a proactive and engaged executive board as the association leads several major Health and Safety initiatives along with the Major event The TMC Trailers Trucking Industry Show on March 2025, said David Boyce CEO.

