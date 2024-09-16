Auckland Powerball Player Wins $17 Million

7 September 2024

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be pinching themselves after winning $17.07 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The prize is made up of $17 million from Powerball First Division and $71,429 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the fifteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just a month after a lucky Auckland family scored themselves a life-changing $44.67 million – the largest ever prize in Lotto NZ history. The family are taking some time to let the enormity of their win sink in but are looking forward to buying a house and going on a family holiday.

Thirteen other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $71,429 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold at New World Waikanae in Waikanae, Arrowtown Night ‘n Day in Arrowtown, and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Wellington.

The winning doesn’t stop there! Lotto NZ’s Father’s Triple Dip promotion was also drawn tonight, and 100 extra prizes of $10,000 cash were up for grabs. The results of Lotto NZ’s Father’s Day Triple Dip promotion are available online at mylotto.co.nz.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over tonight and will be $1.1 million on Wednesday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Lotto NZ is proud to support Gambling Harm Awareness Week, which runs from Monday 2nd to Sunday 8th September. At Lotto NZ, we always want you to play our games in a way that is fun and healthy, and we have a range of tips and tools on how to Play Smart at www.lottonzplaysmart.co.nz.

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 5 8 June $7.18 million Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland 6 8 June $7.18 million Woolworths Metro Auckland 7 8 June $7.18 million Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland 8 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 9 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 10 8 June $7.18 million Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 11 8 June $7.18 million New World Hastings Hastings 12 12 June $4.5 million MyLotto Waikato 13 19 June $5.5 million Impulse Snacks & Lotto Waitara 14 10 August $44.67 million MyLotto Auckland 15 7 September $17.07 million MyLotto Auckland

