New PowerHubs Created To Support Community Energy Resilience

Powerco is supporting community energy resilience by installing unique hybrid Stand Alone Power Supply (SAPS) at targeted community buildings across its electricity network footprint to create new PowerHubs.

“We believe using a bespoke SAPS unit and hardwiring it into a community venue for use in emergencies is a New Zealand first,” says Powerco General Manager Electricity Karen Frew.

The SAPS units, supplied by Base Power, will help communities prone to frequent and long power outages stay connected and access power as a community independently of the main power grid. By connecting these new backup power systems to community buildings PowerHubs can provide essential services such as heating, cooking, hot water, lighting and charging capability for people during emergencies.

“Most of our target communities are already extremely resilient, being able to operate without power for long periods of time,” says Karen Frew.

“PowerHubs will enhance the existing community resilience during emergencies and prolonged power outages - offering an extra tool in a community’s toolbox,” she adds.

Powerco has identified 20 high priority sites across its network and work is underway to scope the necessary specifications and involve communities in the design before being prioritised by Powerco. Initially, PowerHubs are planned for Whanganui River, Coromandel and Tararua over the next couple of years.

The first PowerHub will be located at Ākitio, in the Tararua District, and is expected to be installed before the end of the financial year.

This project dates back to post-Gabrielle meetings with various National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) groups on Powerco’s network who were looking to strengthen their storm resilience.

At the same time, work was underway at Powerco to understand vulnerabilities to the power supply across the network to better prioritise investment in resilience solutions.

“Using a combination of data, innovation and community feedback, we have created a unique solution that works for the community and Powerco,” says Karen Frew.

What is a PowerHub?

A hybrid SAPS unit supplies continued power supply during emergencies and power outages by using a combination of solar energy and diesel generation to charge a battery bank. The stored energy then powers the building via an automatic changeover switch if there’s an outage. The unit is housed in a 10ft container that is mounted on ground screws and hardwired to the building it’s adjacent to – becoming a PowerHub.

“Stand Alone Power Supply (SAPS) units are an integral part of Powerco’s strategy to provide reliable and sustainable power solutions, especially in remote areas or during emergencies,” says Karen Frew.

